Rajnath Singh attends high-level meet, to make statement in Parliament at noon

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is attending a high-level meeting in New Delhi to discuss the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Arunachal Pradesh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on 9 December.

Among those who are currently attending the meeting are External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan, Chief of Air Staff Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra and Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane.

After the meeting the defence minister is scheduled to make a statement in both houses of Parliament Tuesday on the clash in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh.

The minister will make a statement on the issue in the Lok Sabha likely around noon and in the Rajya Sabha around 2 pm.

The Indian Army on Monday said the face-off resulted in “minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides.”

The clash near Yangtse along the LAC in the sensitive sector took place last Friday amid the over 30-month border standoff between the two sides in eastern Ladakh.

Congress MPs have given adjournment notices in both houses of Parliament to discuss the border situation with China.

While Manish Tewari has given a notice in the lower house, Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala and Syed Nasir Hussain have given similar adjournment notices in the upper house.

With inputs from agencies.

