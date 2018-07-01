Football world cup 2018

Rajnath Singh assures Jammu and Kashmir governor NN Vohra of all possible help to deal with floods

India Press Trust of India Jul 01, 2018 12:27:45 IST

New Delhi: Home minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday assured Jammu and Kashmir governor NN Vohra of all possible central help to deal with the flood situation in the state, officials said.

File image of Union minister Rajnath Singh. News18

During a telephonic conversation with the governor, the home minister enquired about the flood situation in certain parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Singh assured all possible support and cooperation to the state in dealing with the situation, a home ministry official said.

On Saturday, a flood alert was sounded in central Kashmir and in the state's Jammu region, three people died in rain-related incidents.

Srinagar-bound traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar Highway was suspended due to the lurking threat of floods in the Valley, leaving hundreds of commuters stranded.

The Amarnath Yatra was halted again as both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes had become slippery because of the rain, a spokesperson of the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board had said.

People living in areas along embankments of the Jhelum river and streams, and in low-lying areas of central Kashmir were advised to remain vigilant, an official said.

Vohra is the administrative head of Jammu and Kashmir as it is currently under governor's rule.


Updated Date: Jul 01, 2018 12:27 PM

