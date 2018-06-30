Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Authorities sound flood alert in Central Kashmir as intermittent rain continues in Valley; schools remain closed

India Press Trust of India Jun 30, 2018 13:55:01 IST

Srinagar: Intermittent rains continued in Kashmir on Saturday with authorities sounding a flood alert in central Kashmir, even as water levels started receding in the southern parts of the Valley.

The authorities had on Friday issued a flood alert in south Kashmir. On Saturday, they issued a flood alert for low-lying areas of the central Kashmir, including the summer capital, and asked the people to be alert and prepared for evacuation.

A houseboat capsizes during heavy rains in Srinagar. PTI

A houseboat capsizes during heavy rain in Srinagar. PTI

The schools across the Valley were closed for Saturday in view of the inclement weather.

"The gauge at Ram Munshi Bagh crossed the flood declaration of 18 feet and was flowing at 20.87 feet at 10 am," an official of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department said.

He said the people living in areas along the embankments of Jhelum river and other streams and in low-lying areas of central Kashmir were advised to remain vigilant.

"The staff deputed on flood duty in central Kashmir is directed to report to their sectors and beats," the official added.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, said the people living in low-lying areas and embankments of river Jhelum in Srinagar were requested to be alert and prepared for evacuation.

We have issued a flood alert for low-lying areas of Srinagar, he said.

In south Kashmir, after the water level crossed the flood declaration level of 21 feet at Sangam in Anantnag district of south Kashmir, a flood alert was sounded.

While the water level at Sangam at 10 am Saturday morning was 23.06 feet still above the critical mark, the water has started receding there. At 9 am, the water level was 23.16 feet.

Kashmir Valley experienced rainfall over the past three days and the downpour intensified in many parts, including the summer capital of the state, on Friday.

The rising water levels induced fear among the Valley residents of a re-run of 2014 floods that caused widespread devastation and left over 300 persons dead.

An official of the MET office said the weather was likely to improve on Saturday.


Updated Date: Jun 30, 2018 13:55 PM

Also Watch

FIFA World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi's genius shines against Nigeria, helps Argentina extend stay in Russia
  • Thursday, June 28, 2018 No medicines, doctors or staff: A Faizabad primary health centre that is located in the middle of a forest
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Wednesday, June 27, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez may be fit in time for round of 16 fixture against Portugal
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
France
:
Argentina
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Portugal
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Spain
:
Russia
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
Denmark
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Brazil
:
Mexico
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Belgium
:
Japan
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
Switzerland
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Colombia
:
England
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores