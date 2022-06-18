Rajnath Singh approves 10% reservation for Agniveers in defence ministry jobs after meeting with top military brass

'The reservation will be implemented in the Indian Coast Guard and defence civilian posts, and all the 16 Defence Public Sector Undertakings,' the defence ministry said

Amid protests over the new recruitment scheme for the armed forces, the Centre on Friday announced ten percent reservation for Agniveers in Defence Ministry jobs on Saturday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved a proposal for Agniveers meeting requisite eligibility criteria.

Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh has approved a proposal to reserve 10% of the job vacancies in Ministry of Defence for ‘Agniveers’ meeting requisite eligibility criteria. — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) June 18, 2022

"The 10% reservation will be implemented in the Indian Coast Guard and defence civilian posts, and all the 16 Defence Public Sector Undertakings. This reservation would be in addition to an existing reservation for ex-servicemen," the Defence Ministry said.

The announcement came shortly after Singh held a meeting with the top brass of the Army, Navy, and the Air Force on the overall situation arising out of the rollout of the 'Agnipath' military recruitment scheme as protests against it intensified in multiple states.

With inputs from agencies

