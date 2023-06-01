Rajiv Singh takes charge as new DGP of violence-hit Manipur

In a major reshuffle in the police leadership in violence-hit Manipur, Senior IPS officer Rajiv Singh, belonging to the neighbouring Tripura cadre, was on Thursday appointed as the new director general of police for a period of three years “as a special case in public interest”, an official order said.

Singh, who was previously Inspector General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), was sent on an inter-cadre deputation to Manipur from the Centre on 29 May.

Singh replaced P Doungel, who has been transferred to the post of OSD (Home).

“Further, the Governor of Manipur is also pleased to order that Rajiv Singh. IPS (TR: 93) should take charge of the post of DGP, Manipur from Shri P. Doungel, IPS(MA:87) immediately upon joining the State Government. By orders and in the name of the Governor. (N. Geoffrey) Special Secretary to the Government of Manipur,” read the order from the Governor of Manipur.

According to an NDTV report, the move is seen as an attempt by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to balance local dynamics by bringing in a non-tribal, non-Meitei police chief, aiming to avoid any potential controversy.

Manipur has seen ethnic violence with Chief Minister N Biren Singh stating earlier this month that around 60 people have lost their lives. Houses have also been burnt during the violence with new incidents also reported from some parts of the State.

Meanwhile, Union Home Amit Shah also visited the state to assess the situation and plan further steps to restore normalcy there.

Shah said that the Central government has constituted a probe committee to be headed by a retired judge to investigate incidents of violence in Manipur that have led to the loss of lives and damage to properties.

Addressing a press conference, he said that a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team will investigate cases of violence in the state.

“Central Government has constituted a committee to probe into these incidents headed by a retired judge of the rank of the chief justice of a high court. The Governor of Manipur will head a peace committee with members of civil society,” the Union Minister said.

“A probe panel will be set up to look into the reasons for the violence and to identify who was responsible for it,” he said.

The Union minister assured the people of Manipur that the investigations will be carried out without any bias and discrimination and the guilty will be punished.

“Several agencies are working in Manipur to investigate violent incidents.

High-level CBI probe in six incidents of violence that hint at a conspiracy. We will make sure that the investigation is fair,” Shah said.

Manipur witnessed violence on 3 May during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest the demand for the inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.

The march was organised in protest against the demand for inclusion of the state’s Meitei community in the ST category, following an 19 April Manipur High Court directive.

With inputs from agencies

