Rajiv Kumar appointed next CEC, to assume charge on 15 May

Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar was on Thursday appointed as the next chief election commissioner.

He will assume charge on 15 May after incumbent Sushil Chandra demits office on 14 May, a notification issued by the law ministry said.

Putting the notification in public domain, law minister Kiren Rijiju extended his best wishes to Kumar.

In pursuance of clause (2) of article 324 of the Constitution, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Rajiv Kumar as the Chief Election Commissioner with effect from the 15th May, 2022.

Chandra was appointed as Election Commissioner of India on 14 February, 2019. He is a 1980 batch officer of the Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax cadre). He succeeded Sunil Arora, who was appointed on 2 December, 2018.

Kumar took charge as the Election Commissioner on 1 September, 2020. Prior to assuming charge in the Election Commission, Kumar had been the chairman of the Public Enterprises Selection Board. He joined as the PESB chairman in April 2020.

Kumar, an officer of the 1984 batch of the IAS of the Bihar/Jharkhand cadre, retired in February 2020. He has also been the director of Central Board of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), SBI, NABARD; Member, Economic Intelligence Council (EIC); Member, Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC); Member, Bank Board Bureau (BBB); Member, Financial Sector Regulatory Appointments Search Committee (FSRASC), Civil services Board among many other such Boards and Committees.

