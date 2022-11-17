Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: Centre files review petition in SC against release of all convicts
On 11 November, the Supreme Court ordered the release of six convicts in the 1991 Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, after the Tamil Nadu government recommended their remission in 2016
New Delhi: Centre on Thursday filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against the 11 November order allowing the release of all convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.
On 11 November, the Supreme Court ordered the release of six convicts in the 1991 Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, after the Tamil Nadu government recommended their remission in 2016. The release of the convicts has been met with a backlash.
The Centre said the order granting remission to the convicts, who had assassinated the former prime minister, was passed without affording it an adequate opportunity for hearing despite it being a necessary party to the case.
The government highlighted the alleged procedural lapse, saying the convicts seeking remission did not formally implead the Centre as a party which resulted in its non-participation in the case.
“Thus absence of any assistance by the Union of India, due to procedural lapse of convicts/petitioners, while the present matter was being finally heard and decided has prevented this Court from appreciating the crucial and important evidence in the matter, which if presented, would have assisted this court to arrive at a just and correct judgment in the matter,” it said.
Gandhi assassinated by LTTE
Gandhi who was the PM of India from 31 October 1984 to 2 December 1989 was assassinated by a suicide bomber belonging to the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) on 21 May 1991 in Tamil Nadu’s Sriperumbudur. At least 14 others were also killed in the attack.
Gandhi was on a poll campaign at the time of the assassination.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Padyatra decoded: Why politicians opt for public perambulations to regain relevance
Many leaders who find themselves at the intersection of foundering and stupefaction — have fallen back on this tactic invented and iconised by Mahatma Gandhi against the British
Uniform Civil Code: Why only a tall leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi can execute UCC in India
If Hinduism can evolve and change and become more progressive, what is stopping Muslims from doing likewise?
SC's decision to free Rajiv Gandhi's killers 'unacceptable and completely erroneous': Congress
The statement by Congress came soon after the Supreme Court ordered the release of six convicts, including Nalini Sriharan and RP Ravichandran, serving life imprisonment in connection with the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi