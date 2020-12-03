Rajinikanth to announce political party on 31 December, launch outfit in January

In March 2020, Rajinikanth had said had the opportunity in 1996 and did not take it up at 45 years of age and if he did it now, he would be called a fool

Rajinikanth will be announcing the date of launch of his political party on 31 December. The actor said that he will launch the party in January 2021. The Tamil superstar took to Twitter where he wrote in Tamil, "A political party will be launched in January. Announcement regarding it will be made on 31 December."

The announcement comes a day after the actor met senior office bearers of his forum Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM). On Wednesday evening, Rajinikanth said that he will be announcing his decision soon on his plans for electoral politics.

After meeting with district secretaries of the Rajini Makkal Mandram, Rajinikanth told reporters outside his Poes Garden residence in Chennai, "I met with the district secretaries. They shared their point of view and I shared mine too. They said that they would be with me no matter what decision I take. I will take a decision as soon as possible."

Rajinikanth also said that during the meeting, the RMM functionaries told him that they will stand with the actor whatever his decision may be.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly elections are due in April-May 2021.

Rajinikanth had recently made a revelation that he had undergone a kidney transplant in 2016 in the United States and the doctors treating him were against the actor venturing into politics in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

In March 2020, Rajinikanth had said he would not contest the elections to become the chief minister. The veteran actor had revealed he had the opportunity in 1996 and did not take it up at 45 years of age and if he did it now, he would be called a fool.