Rajinikanth hints at delaying formal entry to politics, disavows 'leaked letter' but says info on health true

The 69-year-old said he will discuss the proceedings of the party with the members of Rajini Makkal Mandram, and announce his political stand 'at an appropriate time'

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday hinted at delaying his formal entry into politics due to his poor health but disowned a letter that many believed was written by him.

Issuing a clarification, the actor said: "The letter is not mine but the information on my health and doctors' advice is true."

Following the circulation of the letter, which seemed to indicate that the actor had been advised by doctors to restrict his movements due to his kidney condition, Twitter was abuzz on Wednesday with #Rajinikanth trending on the social media platform.

The 69-year-old said he will discuss the proceedings of the party with the members of Rajini Makkal Mandram, and announce his political stand "at an appropriate time".

"I shall discuss with Rajini Makkal Mandram and shall announce my political stand at an appropriate time," said Rajnikanth, who has weighed in on various political issues in the past two years but has delayed his formal plunge.

NDTV quoted sources close to Rajinikanth as saying that he would meet the office bearers of his party virtually in the coming days and may announce his decision on electoral politics in the last week of December or early January.

His statement comes just seven months before the Tamil Nadu Assembly election, which was widely believed to be his debut poll.

The letter in question appeared to have cited the coronavirus pandemic as the reason for the actor dropping his political plans.

According to the letter, a convalescing kidney transplant patient, Rajinikanth's movement outdoors could be severely restricted even after the arrival of a vaccine, given his continued immuno-suppressed state.

"No one knows when it would come, even if it comes not sure whether your body would accept. Your age is 70 now, you have already undergone a kidney transplant, comparing to others your immune system is weak. You can be easily infected. You should not campaign, nor meet people " the doctors are believed to have told the actor.

The letter quoted Rajinikanth as saying, "A traditional campaign would bring down my health. I don't worry much about myself; not as much as about those who are around me."

In March this year, he had laid out clearly that he would not contest the elections to become the chief minister.

"I had the opportunity in 1996 and did not take it up at 45. If I do it now, I would be called a fool," Rajinikanth had said, giving a preview of his political party at a press meet in Chennai.

With inputs from PTI