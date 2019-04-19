Rajat Gupta on his memoir 'Mind Without Fear'

Literature Live! Evenings, is curated by veteran journalist Anil Dharker in association with Firstpost. It is a year-round conversation with eminent authors about their life, work and the times we live in.

India-born former managing director of McKinsey Rajat Gupta in conversation with journalist Govindraj Ethiraj in Mumbai at the launch of his memoir ‘Mind Without Fear’. The event was organised by Firstpost.

The memoir tells Gupta’s dramatic rise to the top of the corporate and financial world in the US and then his fall after being charged in 2012. He served a two-year prison term, and was released in 2016.

He narrated his days in the solitary confinement cell. "It was a hard-cold place with a small slit of a window that let light in. They give you an orange uniform in prison. The demeaning part was that they would give only one set of dress and you have to strip in front of the guard and then you would get new clothes. They would strip search you and handcuff you at a moment’s notice."

Gupta said that Bhagwadgita and yoga guru BKS Iyengar's book on pranayama helped him immensely during his days in the prison.

"I had to argue hard to take two books with me when I went there. One was Bhagwadgita. I told them this is my Bible and you have to let me take this in. Another was a book on pranayama by BKS Aiyangar. I was trying to learn pranayama in prison. I read Bhagwadgita cover to cover for three to four times.”

