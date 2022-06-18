Rajasthan's Kumawat community prohibits grooms with beard from getting married, here's why
About 20,000 people from the 19 villages of the Kumawat community have shifted to different cities of Maharashtra, Gujarat and southern states and they will also be required to follow the rules even if they performed rituals in the cities they are living in
Kumawat community of Rajasthan's Pali district has come up with a strange rule that will not allow youths with beards to get married. Yes, you read that right! Authorities of as many as 19 villages of the Pali district said that only youths who are clean shaven will be allowed to get married.
According to News Nation, a resolution passed by the community mentioned that fashion was okay but beard would not be allowed in the name of fashion as the groom was seen as a king. The Panchayat of the village even objected to Bandoli DJ dances and has prohibited them. Selling and consumption of opium has also been banned during the wedding ceremonies.
The resolution further added that if people were found to spend extravagantly on clothes and decorations to organise theme-based haldi ceremonies, they would be required to pay a fine. These rules are applicable to not just the people living in Pali but also who hail from the district.
About 20,000 people from the 19 villages of the Kumawat community have shifted to different cities of Maharashtra, Gujarat and southern states. They will also be required to follow the rules even if they performed rituals in the cities they are living in.
Community member, Laxminarain was of the view that the lavish weddings these days have become a cause of concern for those who are from the middle-class and lower-middle-class families of the community. So, a decision was taken to make the wedding ceremonies simple.
Earlier, in another incident, a list of wedding rules that were to be followed by the guests had gone viral on social media that asked them to get a gift of at least Rs 5,000 if they wanted to attend the wedding.
What do you think of Kumawat community's resolution?
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Rajasthan: 17-year-old NEET aspirant found dead in Kota forest
The girl hailed from Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, and was staying in a hostel in Rajiv Gandhi area for the past one and a half month
BJP, Shiv Sena send MLAs to resort ahead of Rajya Sabha elections
In Rajasthan, there are five candidates in the fray against four Rajya Sabha vacancies, while in Maharastra a total six seats are up for grabs
Missing girl found dead with throat slit in Jaipur's Amer area, rape suspected; BJP slams Gehlot govt
The girl went missing from Saturday afternoon and later her nude body was found at a secluded place near Dadabadi