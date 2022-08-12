Rajasthan woman ties Rakhi to ailing leopard, internet appreciates

Susanta Nanda, IFS (Indian Forest Service) officer, shared a picture of a lady tying Rakhi on the wrist of an ailing leopard on Twitter. The picture is from Rajasthan, and the woman handed the unwell leopard to the Forest Department after she tied the Rakhi

You must have seen how unrestricted the love between a brother and a sister is. This relation doesn’t judge anyone. Women have tied Rakhi to people ranging from homeless to rich, and street fruit sellers to police officers on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan each year. This pure bond is totally unconstrained by the background of a person, or what that person does. But till now, you must have only seen sisters tying Rakhi to a human being. What if we tell you that animals also have the privilege of celebrating Raksha Bandhan, and they can also get a Rakhi tied on their wrist? We are about to tell you a beautiful incident in which the fact that humans are deeply and spiritually connected with mother nature has been reaffirmed.

Susanta Nanda, IFS (Indian Forest Service) officer, has shared a picture of a lady tying Rakhi on the wrist of an ailing leopard on Twitter. This post shows how unfettered her love is. This picture is from Rajasthan, and the woman handed the unwell leopard to the Forest Department after she tied the Rakhi.

“For ages, man and animal in India have lived in harmony with unconditional love to the wild. In Rajasthan, a lady shows this unfettered love to our wild by tying a Rakhi (symbol of love and brotherhood) to an ailing Leopard before handing it over to the Forest Department. (As received)”, Susanta Nanda captioned his post.

A user commented, “That is how it should be. We need to coexist with forests and wildlife. God made all types of life and the world is not only for human beings.”.

India is only left with 12,000 to 14,000 leopards now. If you think that it couldn’t get any worse than this for wildlife lovers, then we have another bad news. Cheetahs were officially declared extinct from the country in 1952.

It’s not just the Cheetah who went extinct, there are other creatures as well who are now no more in this nation, including the pink-headed duck and Sumatran rhinoceros. We cannot bring them back, but we can surely strive to protect the ones who are left.

