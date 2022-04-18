Rajasthan REET 2022 online registration begins today at reetbser2022.in, check how to apply
Applicants should note that the last day to apply online is 18 May, 2022
The online registration process for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022 will start today, 18 April by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE). Interested candidates can apply for the eligibility exam by visiting the official website of RBSE at reetbser2022.in.
Applicants should note that the last day to apply online is 18 May, 2022. As per the schedule, the REET 2022 exam will be conducted on 23 and 24 July in two shifts. The admit cards can be downloaded from the official website on and from 14 July at 4 pm.
Two exams that will be held this year under the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers. Those who clear Paper 1 (Level 2) will be eligible to teach classes 6 to 8. Those who clear Paper 2 (Level 1) will be qualified to teach classes 1 to 5.
For paper 1 (Level 2), the examination timing is from 10 pm to 12.30 pm and for paper 2 (Level 1), the timing is from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.
Find official notice here.
Steps on how to apply for REET 2022:
Step 1: Go to the official website at reetbser2022.in.
Step 2: Search and click on ‘Apply online’ link
Step 3: Candidates will have to register using their correct details. Also, save the registration number
Step 4: Then, fill the online registration form and upload all required documents
Step 5: After filling the form, pay the required fee and click on submit
Step 6: Keep a printout of the application form for future use or need
Application fee:
Candidates who are going to appear (for only one exam) have to pay a fee of Rs 550. Those who are willing to opt for both (Paper 1 and Paper 2) have to pay a fee of Rs 750, respectively.
The number of vacancies in the upcoming REET examination this year has increased from 32,000 to 62,000.
