Rajasthan PTET result 2020 declared on ptet2019.net, ptet2019.org; request for error correction in data to be accepted till today

Result of the Rajasthan PTET exam was declared on Sunday on official websites ptetdcb2020.com, ptet2019.net and ptet2019.org by the Government Dungar College, Bikaner (Rajasthan).

The exam, conducted for admission to BA-BEd, BSc-BEd courses, was held on 16 September after being postponed due to the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier to be conducted on 16 August, the exam was postponed in view of Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) guidelines disallowing academic activities till 31 August. The exam was initially to be held in May, but was postponed as a lockdown was imposed in March and COVID-19 cases continued to rise.

Steps to check Rajasthan PTET Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official websites - ptet2019.org, ptet2019.net

Step 2: Click on the link ‘download PTET result’

Step 3: Login using the registration number

Step 4: The PTET result will appear, download and if needed, take a print out

Aspirants can get errors corrected in their data by 5 October, after which no request for error correction will be entertained, according to a report.

Seats will be allotted based on merit and counselling dates will be released after the declaration of the result, according to a report in The Indian Express.

A candidate will be allotted a Teacher Education institute in Rajasthan through online counselling on the basis of merit and as per faculty, category and teaching subjects, and not on the basis of native district or on any other ground.

Around four lakh candidates had registered for the Rajasthan PTET examination, of which 3.27 lakh registered for exam to the two years BEd course, while 1.53 lakh for the four-year B.A B.Ed/ B.Sc B.Ed programme.

The PTET exam comprises four sections -- mental ability, teaching attitude and aptitude test, general awareness, and language proficiency (Hindi or English). Each section consists of 50 questions. Maximum time allotted to complete the paper is three hours. The exam is of objective type and is conducted offline. Candidates who qualify the test are required to register for counseling.