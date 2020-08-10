Rajasthan PTET 2020: Exam postponed again, new dates to be announced soon on ptet.in

Those who qualify in the PTET exam will be eligible to take admission to B.Ed, B.A B.Ed, and B.ScB.Ed programmes.

The Rajasthan Pre Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2020 that was scheduled to be held on 16 August has been postponed till further notice.The official notification by Government Dungar College, Bikaner (Rajasthan) that conducts the examination said that the new date of the exam will be announced soon on its website - ptet.in.

Candidates have been asked to visit the website for updates and information.

A report by The Times of India quoted coordinator of Government Dungar College, Bikaner GP Singh saying that as the final year exams are not conducted the session is getting delayed.

Singh added that Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) had already issued guidelines that till 31 August no academic activities will be held in the country.

“The college is waiting for the decision by the central government and to get the final under graduate results,” he said.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the exam was initially scheduled to be held in May but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seats are allotted on the basis of merit. The dates for counselling will be announced after the results are declared. Those who qualify PTET will be eligible to take admission to B.Ed, B.A B.Ed, and B.ScB.Ed programmes.

The college has received 4,80,926 applications for Rajasthan PTET 2020. As many as 3,27,270 candidates have applied for two-year course, while 1,53,696 have registered for four-year course.

Rajasthan PTET 2020: Exam pattern

The PTET exam comprises four sections - mental ability, teaching attitude and aptitude test, general awareness, and language proficiency (Hindi or English). Each section consists of 50 questions. Maximum time allotted to complete the paper is three hours. The exam is of objective type and is conducted offline.Candidates who qualify the test are required to register for counseling.