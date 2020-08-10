Rajasthan PTET 2020: Exam postponed again, new dates to be announced soon on ptet.in
Those who qualify in the PTET exam will be eligible to take admission to B.Ed, B.A B.Ed, and B.ScB.Ed programmes.
The Rajasthan Pre Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2020 that was scheduled to be held on 16 August has been postponed till further notice.The official notification by Government Dungar College, Bikaner (Rajasthan) that conducts the examination said that the new date of the exam will be announced soon on its website - ptet.in.
Candidates have been asked to visit the website for updates and information.
A report by The Times of India quoted coordinator of Government Dungar College, Bikaner GP Singh saying that as the final year exams are not conducted the session is getting delayed.
Singh added that Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) had already issued guidelines that till 31 August no academic activities will be held in the country.
“The college is waiting for the decision by the central government and to get the final under graduate results,” he said.
According to a report by The Indian Express, the exam was initially scheduled to be held in May but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Seats are allotted on the basis of merit. The dates for counselling will be announced after the results are declared. Those who qualify PTET will be eligible to take admission to B.Ed, B.A B.Ed, and B.ScB.Ed programmes.
The college has received 4,80,926 applications for Rajasthan PTET 2020. As many as 3,27,270 candidates have applied for two-year course, while 1,53,696 have registered for four-year course.
Rajasthan PTET 2020: Exam pattern
The PTET exam comprises four sections - mental ability, teaching attitude and aptitude test, general awareness, and language proficiency (Hindi or English). Each section consists of 50 questions. Maximum time allotted to complete the paper is three hours. The exam is of objective type and is conducted offline.Candidates who qualify the test are required to register for counseling.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Rajasthan political crisis: SC allows Speaker to withdraw appeal against HC order on Sachin Pilot, 18 rebel MLAs
The High Court on 24 July had ordered the maintenance of status quo on the disqualification notice issued by the Speaker to 19 dissident Congress MLAs, including Pilot.
Rajasthan BTech admission 2020: Online application process begins; apply at cegreap2020.com by 21 August
This year the joint entrance exam will not be conducted due to the coronavirus pandemic. Admissions will be granted on the basis of Class 12 marks
Six Rajasthan BJP MLAs shifted to Gujarat’s Porbandar ahead of 14 August Assembly session: Sources
State BJP chief Satish Poonia denied these claims, adding that all lawmakers are united and will attend a legislature party meet soon (edited)