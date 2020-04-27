Rajasthan PTET 2020 exam deferred till further notice due to coronavirus lockdown; deadline for application correction extended till 5 May

The Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2020 exam has been postponed till further notice in view of the coronavirus lockdown. The Rajasthan PTET 2020 exam, held for admission to B.Ed courses, was slated to be held on 10 May.

Government Dungar College, Bikaner, which conducts Rajasthan PTET exam, has extended the application correction window till 5 May.

The admit card for the Rajasthan PTET 2020 was scheduled for release on 5 May.

The college, in a notification, has informed that this year, it has received 4,80,926 applications for Rajasthan PTET 2020. As many as 3,27,270 have applied for two-year year course, while 1,53,696 have registered for four-year course.

Rajasthan PTET 2020 application process began on 20 January and ended on 15 April. The last date to deposit application fee was also 15 April.

Rajasthan PTET 2020: Eligibility

Candidates belonging to general category should have 50 percent marks in their Bachelor’s or Master’s degree. On the other hand, Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Class (OBC) candidates should have passed Bachelor’s or Master’s degree with 45 percent.

Rajasthan PTET 2010: Exam pattern

The PTET exam comprises four sections - mental ability, teaching attitude and aptitude test, general awareness, and language proficiency (Hindi or English). Each section consists of 50 questions. Maximum time allotted to complete the paper is three hours. The exam is of objective type and is conducted offline.

Candidates who qualify the test are required to register for counseling. A notification by the college reads, “The candidates who do not perform online counseling or refuse to accept the allotted college through online counselling, will lose their PTET merit position and their chance for admission to B.Ed. course will not be reconsidered.”

