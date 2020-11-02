Rajasthan Police Constable admit card 2020 released at recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in; exam from 6 to 8 November

Rajasthan Police Constable exam 2020 | The questions will be based on subjects including general knowledge of computer and logical reasoning, general science, general studies, etc

Rajasthan Police Constable recruitment exam admit card 2020 has been released by the Director General of Police, Rajasthan, Japiur on its official website — police.rajasthan.gov.in and recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to a report by The Times of India said that the recruitment examination will be held from 6 to 8 November. The Rajasthan Police Constable recruitment 2020 hall ticket will not be sent by post to the candidates.

The recruitment drive is being carried out to fill 5,438 vacant posts of police constables in Rajasthan Police.

A report by The Indian Express said that candidates who qualify the written examination will be called for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST).

There will be 150 questions in the written examination and the total marks of the exam is 75 marks. Candidates will get a composite time of two hours to complete the examination.

The mode of exam will be offline and OMR based. For each incorrect answer, there is a negative marking of 0.25 marks.

The questions will be based on subjects including general knowledge of computer and logical reasoning, general science, general studies, social science and contemporary issues, law provisions for crime against women and children.

More than 17.50 lakh applicants had registered for the Rajasthan Police constable recruitment. The exam was earlier scheduled in May but was postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Steps to download Rajasthan Police Constable recruitment exam 2020 admit card

Step 1: Log on to official website - recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on Login on the top right of the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the required credentials to login.

Step 4: The Rajasthan Police Constable exam 2020 admit card will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Check your name and other details on the hall ticket before downloading and taking a print.

Admit card is important document for the Rajasthan Police Constable recruitment exam 2020. If candidates fail to carry it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

The admit card will mention the candidate's name, roll number, registration number, exam centre detail, exam date, timings and guidelines that they will have to follow at the exam centre.