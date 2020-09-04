Rajasthan Police constable recruitment exam for 5,438 vacancies to be held in Nov; check police.rajasthan.gov.in

This year, more than 17.5 lakh candidates have applied for the Rajasthan Police constable posts. The exams were scheduled to be held in May but had to be postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic

Rajasthan Police Recruitment Board will be conducting the recruitment examination for constable (GD, Driver) from 6 to 8 November. The admit card of the exam is expected to be released in October at police.rajasthan.gov.in.

The exam was earlier scheduled to be held in May but was later postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the written test that will be followed by a physical efficiency test (PET) and physical standard test (PST)

The written exam will consist of 150 objective type questions. The exam will be of total 75 marks and candidates will get two hours to answer. The mode of exam will be offline and OMR based. For each wrong answer 0.25 marks will be deducted.

Candidates will be asked questions on various subjected including general knowledge of computer and logical reasoning, general science, general studies, social science and contemporary issues, law provisions for crime against women and children, reported Hindustan Times.

They will also be tested on rules, history, culture, art, geography, economics and politics of Rajasthan.

The recruitment process is being carried out to fill 5,438 vacant positions of constable of 59 different unites in Rajasthan Police. The application process was started on 23 December 2019 and ended on 10 February 2020.

According to Jagran Josh, more than 17.50 lakh candidates had applied for the Rajasthan Police constable recruitment.

The Director General of Police, Rajasthan, Bhupendra Singh said that the preparations for holding the examination have started.

Along with the mandatory checks for holding the exam, there is the challenge to maintain safety and security of candidates as well as staff amid the COVID-19 pandemic.