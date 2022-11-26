Rajasthan: Patient dies as ambulance runs out of fuel; daughter, son-in-law push vehicle for 1 km

Banswara (Rajasthan): In Banswara, Rajasthan, a patient died on the road after an ambulance ran out of fuel. After getting information about the incident, the health department has asked for an inquiry.

The incident took place in the Danapur area of ​​Banswara district in Rajasthan.

According to reports, a 40-year-old patient named Tejia suddenly fainted in Danapur. After this his relatives called an ambulance and started taking the patient to the district hospital. But the ambulance suddenly stopped at Ratlam Road toll plaza, about 10-12 km from Banswara.

When the relatives of the patient asked the driver the reason for the stoppage of the ambulance, it was informed that the diesel had run out. After this, the patient’s daughter and son-in-law pushed the ambulance for about a kilometer but during this the patient died.

Tejia was reportedly living with daughter and son-in-law for the last three months. Tejia Ganawa was a resident of Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh. His daughter was married in Danapur, Banswara. He had come to his daughter’s house about three months ago. On Thursday, he suddenly collapsed in an unconscious state in the fields.

It is being said that Tejia’s family also ordered Rs 500 worth of diesel after the oil in the ambulance ran out. When the ambulance did not start even after pouring diesel, another ambulance was called. This took about an hour. After reaching the hospital in another ambulance, the doctors declared the patient brought dead.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.