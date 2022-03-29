Rajasthan one of most unsafe states for women: National Commission for Women

On 16 March, the Commission had held a meeting with the Rajasthan police on the alarming number of rape cases and crimes against women and girls

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has received a representation on increasing number of crimes against women and girls in the state of Rajasthan. The letter mentions that the state is becoming increasingly unsafe for women and girls and that the Rajasthan police and the government have failed in ensuring safety of women in the state. It also states that with an alarming increase in the number of rapes against women and girls, Rajasthan has become one of the most unsafe states for women in the country.

On 16 March, the Commission had held a meeting with the Rajasthan police on the alarming number of rape cases and crimes against women and girls. The hearing was chaired by Chairperson Ms Rekha Sharma.

The Commission had also sought an explanation on the delay in sending final action taken reports on the complaints and suo motu matters taken up by NCW. The Rajasthan police had shared a compiled year-wise data of crimes against women and minors before the Commission and also stated that the pending reports in all the matters will be sent to the Commission at the earliest.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.