Rajasthan: Muslim youths beat tribal man to death over taking water from tubewell

Jodhpur: In a shocking incident, a 46-year-old tribal man was beaten to death reportedly by people belonging to the Muslim community over drawing of water from a tubewell in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur, police said on Monday.

According to PTI, the accused even hurled casteist slurs at the man, named Kishanlal Bheel, and did not allow his family members to take him to a hospital, his brother Ashok alleged.

The incident took place in Bhomiyaji ki Ghati in Soorsagar.

It was only after police reached the spot that the seriously injured man was hospitalised where he succumbed to injuries, he added.

So far, three people — Shakeel, Nasir, and Bablu — have been arrested and booked under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

The search for others involved in the incident is on, SHO, Soorsagar Police Station, Gautam Dotasara said.

After the incident, Bheel’s family and community members staged a protest and refused to perform his last rites. They even demanded immediate arrest of all the accused as well as financial compensation and a government job for the next of kin.

“We have been in conversation with the demonstrators so that the postmortem can be done and the body be handed over to the family for funeral,” Dotasara said.

The victim’s brother has alleged that some of the locals, including the three detained, have control over the tubewell installed in the locality. They have also fitted a pump on it and do not let others to use it.

“On Sunday night, Kishanlal had gone to the tubewell for water but these people pushed him away and hurled casteist slurs at him,” Ashok alleged.

Soon after he returned home, some people, including Nasir, Shakeel and Bablu, attacked our house and beat up Bheel and his son with rods and sticks, Ashok said.

(With inputs from PTI)

