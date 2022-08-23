Rajasthan: IAF's Mi-35 attack helicopter makes emergency landing in Hanumangarh district
A Mi-35 attack helicopter of the Indian Air Force has made a precautionary landing in a village near Hanumangarh district in Rajasthan. More details awaited: IAF officials pic.twitter.com/irKi7KIglV
Police said that there are no reports of any injuries in the incident.
Station House Officer of Sangaria Police Station Hanumanaram Vishnoi said, "It was a helicopter of the Indian Air Force that made emergency landing in the farm on Tuesday morning."
"The helicopter made the emergency landing due to a technical snag. It's crew members are safe," he said.
With inputs from agencies
