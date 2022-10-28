Rajasthan 'girls auction': 'Without political support, child trafficking of this kind cannot happen,' says NCPCR chief

New Delhi: On reports of Rajasthan girls being auctioned on stamp papers, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanoongo on Friday informed that he will visit the village on 7 November and meet the families there.

“We will investigate (the matter). On 7 November, I will visit the village affected by trafficking, meet affected families and try to know who all are involved in this nexus. We will see that nexus gets banned and accused is punished,” Kanoongo said.

“Today we will serve notice. It’s clear that government officials and politicians are involved. Without political and administrative support, child trafficking of this kind cannot happen in an organised way,” he added.

We'll investigate. On Nov 7, I'll visit the village affected by trafficking,meet affected families&try to know who all are involved in this nexus.We'll see that nexus gets banned&accused is punished:NCPCR chairman P Kanoongo on reports of Rajasthan girls auctioned on stamp papers pic.twitter.com/G3g3ZP0UAp — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2022

This comes after National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) took suo motu cognizance of a media report that in a half dozen districts of Rajasthan, the girls are sold on Stamp Paper and if not, their mothers are subjected to rape on the diktats of cast panchayats for the settlement of disputes.

According to reports, whenever there is a dispute between the two parties particularly involving financial transactions and loans etc, the girls aged between 8-18 are auctioned to recover money. These girls are being sent to Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Delhi and even foreign countries and subjected to physical abuse, torture and sexual assault in slavery. The media reports have documented the ordeal of many victims of such horrendous crimes, read a statement from NHRC.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, amount to human rights violations of the victims of the such abominable practice. Accordingly, it has issued a notice to the Chief Secretary of Rajasthan calling for a detailed report in the matter, along with an action taken report, qua measures already taken and if not, proposed to be taken to prevent such gory incidents.

It further stated that the report must also contain how the state government is ensuring the functions of the Gram Panchayat, as per the constitutional provisions or Panchayati Raj Law to eradicate the caste-based system impinging the human rights and the right to dignity of girls and women in the state.

A notice has also been issued to the Director General of Police, Rajasthan to submit a detailed report mentioning the initiation of criminal prosecution against the perpetrators of such crime and their abettors/sympathizers. It must also contain the status of cases, including the registration of FIRs, charge-sheet, arrest, if any, in such incidents and the mechanism initiated to apprehend the people involved in such systematic crimes of flesh trade in the state. The report must also mention steps being taken or proposed to be taken against the public servant(s), who purported to have neglected perpetually prevention of such incidents. The response from both the Chief Secretary and DGP is excepted within four weeks, the statement added.

(With inputs from agencies)

