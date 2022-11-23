Rajasthan: Forensic analysis nails former PFI leader for raising pro-Pakistan slogans

Rajasthan: A former district president of recently banned political group Popular Front of India (PFI) was arrested on Tuesday in connection to a six months old viral video in which he was seen raising Pro-Pakistan slogan while addressing a mass gathering in here in Bheelwara.

The action came on Tuesday after a forensic probe of the viral video confirmed the authenticity of the video. The said leader was identified as Abdul Saleem Ansari.

Nand Lal Rinwa, Station Officer at Subhash Nagar police station told media that a complaint in the matter was lodged on May 15, 2022 by one Nemichand accusing Ansari for allegedly raising pro Pakistan slogans.

Locals had also protested demanding the arrest of Ansari after the video viralled across social media platforms.

SO added that the viral video was sent for a forensic probe and its report came on Monday.

Report revealed that the incident occurred on February 7, 2021 when Ansari planned a public rally to announce his party leader Nathuram Rao’s win in the Municipality elections.

The report further claimed that the rally was reportedly attended by over 500 people in front of whom the said PFI leader raised pro-Pakistan slogans.

“Based on the findings, Ansari was arrested and sent in the judicial custody on Tuesday,” the official added.

