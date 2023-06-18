Rajasthan: Flood-like situation in three districts after torrential rains induced by Cyclone Biparjoy

An official in Rajasthan’s three districts of Jalore, Sirohi, and Barmer stated on Sunday that torrential rains induced by cyclonic storm Biparjoy had created a flood-like condition.

So yet, no human or cattle deaths have been reported, he added.

According to officials, the Amry and the National Disaster Response Force have been asked to be on standby in case of an emergency.

The State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) rescued at least six persons in the Pali district after they became trapped due to waterlogging in low-lying regions.

“There is a flood-like situation in Jalore, Sirohi and Barmer due to heavy rainfall,” Secretary, State Disaster and Relief, P C Kishan said.

“No loss of human life and livestock has been reported so far. Our teams are on alert,” he added.

The official said four-five small anicuts were damaged in Barmer due to heavy water flow, whereas several big dams are overflowing in Pindwara, Abu Road and Reodar.

He noted that the water level in Sirohi’s Batisa dam had risen to 315 metres.

Kishan stated that the state is under a heavy rain warning for the next 15-20 hours.

Several districts in the state saw severe rainfall in the last 24 hours, according to the Disaster Relief and Management Department.

Till 9.30 a.m. Sunday, Ahore in Jalore reported 471 mm of rain, followed by 456 mm in Jalore, 360 mm in Mount Abu, 338 mm in Chitalwana, 332 mm in Jaswantpura, 322 mm in Raniwada, 315 mm in Sheoganj, 270 mm in Sumerpur, 249 mm in Rani, and 240 mm in Bali.

Several additional locations in Jalore, Sirohi, Barmer, and Pali had 25 mm or more of rain during this time period.

According to the meteorological department, the depression (remnant of cyclonic storm Biparjoy) over central parts of south Rajasthan and the neighbourhood moved east-northeastwards with a speed of 10 kilometres per hour in the morning.

It is very likely to continue to move east-northeastwards and maintain the intensity of depression during the next 12 hours, the MeT office said.

It has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Pali, Sirohi, Udaipur, and Rajasamand districts on Sunday.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Jodhpur, Ajmer, Jaipur, and Kota divisions, it added.

A decrease in heavy rainfall activity from southwest parts of Rajasthan is very likely from Sunday night onwards, the MeT offices said.

A moderate flash flood-like risk is likely in parts of east and west Rajasthan during the next 24 hours (till 5.30 am on June 19), it said.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.