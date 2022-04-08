Rajasthan: Curfew in violence-hit Karauli extended till 10 April, three-hour relaxation today

The curfew was imposed after incidents of arson and vandalism on Saturday (2 April) in the wake of stone-pelting at a bike rally on Nav Samvatsar (Hindu New Year)

Jaipur: The curfew in violence-hit Karauli of Rajasthan has been extended till 10 April midnight 10 as a precautionary measure. However, the curfew will be relaxed by three hours from Friday.

The curfew was imposed after incidents of arson and vandalism on Saturday (2 April) in the wake of stone-pelting at a bike rally on Nav Samvatsar (Hindu New Year). The bike rally was passing through a Muslim-dominated area.

Earlier the curfew was imposed in Karauli from 6:30 pm on 2 April till 12 midnight of 4 April. It was later extended till 7 April.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was imposed on last Saturday and the internet was clamped down after stones were pelted during the religious procession on that day.

The rally was taken out by right-wing organisations, including the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bajrang Dal.

Around 35 people were injured in the violence.

The Rajasthan police has arrested 46 people and detained seven others for interrogation following a stone-pelting incident during a religious procession in Karauli.

The Congress has called it an attempt to polarise people whereas the Opposition BJP termed the violence "a planned conspiracy".

A seven-member delegation of the BJP has submitted its report the state president Satish Poonia and party's state incharge Arun Singh.

Rathore said police had done videography of the rally but did not act against prime accused Amimuddin and Matloob Khan even as they were part of the peace committee meeting after the violence.

Rathore said people associated with organisations like the PFI are involved in the incident.

"The administration promised that it will file a report against the miscreants. However, under the pressure of the Rajasthan government and Congress leaders, injustice is being done to the victims by the government and administration," he added.

Dr Jitendra Singh, MLA Rafiq Khan and Lalit Yadav, who were part of the Congress three-member investigation team, also visited Karauli and discussed the situation with officials and enquired about the incident from the local people.

Congress spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi said the conspiracy was hatched to polarise people.

On last Sunday, after clashes in Karauli, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot held a meeting with senior officials on the law and order situation in the state.

With inputs from agencies.

