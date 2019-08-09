Rajasthan BSTC Counselling Result 2019: Pre D.El.Ed first round counselling result expected today; check bstc2019.org for details

Rajasthan BSTC Counselling Result 2019| Rajasthan Pre DElEd (formerly known as BSTC) first round counselling results are expected to be declared today (9 August, Friday) on the official website–bstc2019.org.

The results of Basic School Teaching Certificate or BSTC were initially expected to be announced on 8 August, 2019 as per the notification released on the site, reported Hindustan Times. However, in another official notification issued on the site in late afternoon on that day, students were informed that the results will be announced on Friday.

Once the link on the official website is activated, students will be able to check the allotment list by following the steps listed below.

Steps to check BSTC allotment result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website at bstc2019.org

Step 2: Go to the link that says BSTC Pre-D.EI.Ed 2019 Allotment List

Step 3: Login with your credentials like your roll number, registration number

Step 4: Hit submit

Step 5: Download and take a print out for future reference.

Once, the results are declared, candidates whose seats are allotted in teacher training institute of Rajasthan will have to deposit the allotment fee and report for admission.

As many as 7 lakh students appeared for the examination this year which was conducted on 26 May and the result of which was announced on 3 July.

Basic School Teaching Certificate or BSTC allotment is held for admission to Pre-D.El.Ed. course in the Teacher Training Institutes in Rajasthan.

Also read: Rajasthan BSTC Result 2019 Declared: DElEd results announced on bstc2019.org; Praveen Kumar tops from general category