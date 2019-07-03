Rajasthan BSTC Result 2019 Declared: DElEd results announced on bstc2019.org; Praveen Kumar tops from general category

Rajasthan BSTC Result 2019| Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Course (BSTC) examination results 2019 have been released today (Wednesday, 3 July). Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website – bstc2019.org or rajrmsa.nic.in.

BSTC is now called as pre-Diploma in Elementary Education or pre D.El.Ed.

In an official confirmation, the Education Minister of Rajasthan, Govind Singh Dotasra tweeted the timing of the BSTC result declaration at 12:15 pm today.

प्रारंभिक शिक्षा में शिक्षक बनने के लिए अर्हता पाठ्यक्रम के रूप में पूर्व में जिसे बी.एस.टी.सी. कहा जाता था,उसे आजकल द्विवर्षीय डिप्लोमा के रूप में डी. एल. एड. कहा जाता है। इसी पाठ्यक्रम में प्रवेश हेतु प्रतियोगी परीक्षा का परिणाम कल सुबह 12:15 बजे जारी किया जाएगा।#BSTCExamResult

— Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) July 2, 2019

According to Livehindustan, in the general category, Praveen Kumar emerged the topper while in the Sanskrit category Manisha topped the exam. More than 7 lakh students appeared for the examination, which was held on 26 May in Rajasthan.

Steps to check the BSTC result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website – bstc2019.org.

Step 2: Click on the result link that says 'Result BSTC 2019'.

Step 3: Enter the required login details according to your admit card

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of your result for future reference

Those candidates who qualified in the examination will now be required to sit through the counselling process, which will be held in the second week of July.

Candidates belonging to the General category need to get at least 50 percent marks to pass the examination while, the reserved category students require 45 percent marks. After the allotment of seats are done, candidates will then have to submit their admission fee.

