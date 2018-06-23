Football world cup 2018

Rajasthan BSTC allotment results 2018: Seat allotment for GGTU BSTC begins today, check bstcggtu2018.com for details

India FP Staff Jun 23, 2018 13:05:23 IST

The Govind Guru Tribal University (GGTU), Banswara, the apex body for conducting the Basic School Teaching Course (BSTC) examination, started its seat allocation today, (23 June). The BSTC allotment results will soon be available on its official website, bstcggtu2018.com, according to media reports.

Results for the GGTU BSTC were declared on 6 June, 2018, after which the counseling process started. Registration dates for the counseling were from 11 June to 20 June and the first round went on from 13 June to 21 June.

Allotment fees are to be paid between 23 June and 29 June. Kota University in Rajasthan is organising the counseling for BSTC candidates this year, reported Jansatta.

The BSTC seat allotment is being held for more than 20,000 seats across Rajasthan, a report by NDTV said.

It is a state-level entrance examination conducted by GGTU every year to affirm the admission into Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) programme based on the rank acquired by the candidates.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.


