BSTC result 2018: GGTU BSTC result declared; Jalore resident Jairam tops exam with 515 marks

The Govind Guru Tribal University (GGTU), Banswara, the apex body for conducting the Basic School Teaching Course (BSTC) examination, has declared its results on the official website: bstcggtu2018.com.

Jairam, a residence of Jalore has topped the list with 515 marks while the second place has been secured by Puja Gaur. Suresh Kumar Saini has topped in Sanskrit stream while the second rank has been bagged by Priya Chaudhary. Candidates will be admitted to 20,920 total seats.

The BSTC written entrance exam was conducted on 6 May, 2018. It is a state level entrance examination conducted by GGTU every year to affirm the admission into Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) program based on the rank acquired by the candidates. The tentative date of BSTC counselling is the second week of June 2018.

Here is how to check your BSTC exam result 2018:

- Log on to the official website bstcggtu2018.com

- Click on the 'BSTC-2018 Result' link on the homepage

- A new window will open on your screen

- Choose one of the five options mentioned to check and download your result

- Click on the 'Proceed' button

- Download your displayed result and take a printout for future reference

The university issued the notification for BSTC 2018 entrance examination on 12 February and the last day to file the application was on 31 March.