Rajasthan Board Class 10 result 2020 pass percentage: 80.63% clear matric exam; girls outperform boys

Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result 2020 declared on rajresults.nic.in | Girls outperformed boys once again this year, recording 81.41 percent success rate as compared to 79.99 percent among boys

Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result 2020 declared | Out of the over 11 lakh students who appeared for the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) Class 10 examination, 80.63 percent cleared their papers, the board said on Tuesday. The results of the Rajasthan Class 10 exams were declared today (Tuesday, 28 July) on the official website — rajresults.nic.in.

The 2020 results reported a marginal 1 percent improvement over 2019 results.

Of the total students who cleared the exam, 3,61,880 passed with first division, 4,25,587 with second division and 1,41,251 cleared it with third division.

According to the RBSE, 11,78,570 students had registered for the matricualtion exam in 2020, of which 11,52,201 students appeared for the papers. Of the total students who had appeared for the exam, there were 6,33,821 boys and 5,18,380 girls.

Girls outperformed boys recording 81.41 percent success rate as compared to 79.99 percent among boys. Girls had performed better than boys in the 2019 exam as well with a pass percentage of 80.35 compared to 79.45 percent for boys. This year, the difference in passing percentage between boys and girls was marginally better.

Subject-wise, the pass percentage was 96.52 percent in Hindi, 93.05 in English, 90.29 percent in Science, 93.55 percent in Social Science, 85.48 percent in Mathematics, and 97.5 percent in Sanskrit. The pass percentage in Urdu was 95.70 percent

The Rajasthan Board, however, reportedly didn't announce a merit list this year. In 2019, Jaipur girl Shiela Jatt scored 99.17 percent, bagging 100 percent marks in mathematics and science and 99 percent in English, Hindi and Social Science.

The board exams were scheduled between 12 and 24 March. All the papers of RBSE Class 10 could not be conducted as per schedule due to the lockdown imposed in view of COVID-19 pandemic. The remaining papers of Rajasthan Class 10 including vocational subjects, Information Technology, and Electronics and Hardware and Mathematics, were later held on 29 and 30 June.