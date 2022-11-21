Rajasthan: Assailants throw Petrol bombs at priest, his wife

Rajsamand (Rajasthan): As many as 10 unknown persons allegedly perpetrated a deadly Petrol-bomb attack on an elderly priest and his wife after entering their shop here on Sunday.

The accused intended to burn the couple alive, locals told media.

The priest Navrattan Lal (75) and his wife Jamna Devi (60) sustained 80 percent burn injuries in the incident that occurred in Heera Ki Bassi village falling under Devgarh police station in Rajsamand district on Sunday at around 8.30 pm.

Prima facie, property dispute is said to be the reason behind the attack. While some locals also say that the attack was also done to scare the priest in order to make him step down from his position as some people in the village had problems with him being the priest.

The police have admitted both the injured to a nearby hospital where their condition is stated to be serious.

The priest’s son Mukesh Prajapat alleged that the attack took place due to the negligence of the police. The priest’s son told the media that a complaint had already been submitted to Kamli Ghal police post in this regard but no proper action was taken.

The priest and his wife were taking their dinner at around 8.30 pm when 10-12 people entered their shop and hurled a petrol bomb at them, he added.

Their clothes immediately caught fire and he put out the fire by pouring water on them, he added.

The attackers fled from the spot after hurling the petrol bomb.

Rajsamand additional police superintendent Shiv Lal Berwa said that the old couple had been burnt with some inflammable object because of some property dispute. Ten to fifteen people have been rounded up on the basis of the complaint by the victim’s family, he added.

It has also come to light during the investigation that a case regarding property dispute is also pending in a district court, he added.

