Rajasthan: 8 men repeatedly gang rape minor girl, release video of the assault
The victim was gang raped in December 2021. The accused recorded the video of the assault and forced her to pay Rs 50,000
New Delhi: In a horrific incident in Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi town, a minor girl was repeatedly gang raped by eight men who also released the video of the assault, Hindustan Times reported.
The victim was gang raped in December 2021. The accused recorded the video of the assault and forced her to pay Rs 50,000.
They released the video after the girl was unable to pay them Rs 2.5 lakh.
The incident came to light after the victim’s father came to know about the video, the Hindustan Times report added.
According to FIR filed by the father on Thursday, the victim was gang-raped by the accused again in January this year.
The FIR said that eight accused did not live far from the victim’s home.
With inputs from Hindustan Times
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Mohali MMS Case: A throwback to India's FIRST MMS scandal
The clip showed two Class XI students of Delhi Public School having oral sex on the school premises. The boy had shot the video with a mobile phone that had multimedia messaging service, the only technology back then to share multimedia
Pregnant woman suffers miscarriage after gang-rape in UP's Bareilly
According to her husband's complaint, the woman was working on the farm in Bisharatganj police station limits when the three men allegedly raped her. The woman, who was three months pregnant, suffered a miscarriage as a result
Maharashtra: Auto-rickshaw driver arrested for raping woman vendor in Thane
The incident took place on 17 September when the woman was selling cigarettes near a rickshaw stand located close to the Bhayander railway station