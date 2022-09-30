Rajasthan: 8 men repeatedly gang rape minor girl, release video of the assault

New Delhi: In a horrific incident in Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi town, a minor girl was repeatedly gang raped by eight men who also released the video of the assault, Hindustan Times reported.

The victim was gang raped in December 2021. The accused recorded the video of the assault and forced her to pay Rs 50,000.

They released the video after the girl was unable to pay them Rs 2.5 lakh.

The incident came to light after the victim’s father came to know about the video, the Hindustan Times report added.

According to FIR filed by the father on Thursday, the victim was gang-raped by the accused again in January this year.

The FIR said that eight accused did not live far from the victim’s home.

With inputs from Hindustan Times

