The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Force was established on 24 October, 1962. To mark the dedication of the ITBP to defending the borders of the nation, ITBP raising day is celebrated every year on 24 October. The day is dedicated to recognising the services and achievements of the ITBP and honouring those brave hearts who have laid down their lives for the nation. The government also presents some ITBP personnel with medals to reward their bravery in the service of the nation.

What is the ITBP?

The ITBP is a specialised armed police force of the country which trains its personnel in many disciplines, including mountaineering and skiing and intensive tactical training. It guards the 3,488 km long India-China border that ranges from the Karakoram Pass in Ladakh to Jachep La in Arunachal Pradesh. Apart from this, the force also plays a crucial role in various internal security duties and operations against the Maoist insurgency in Chhattisgarh. Most of the ITBP’s Border Out Posts (BOPs) are located at heights ranging from 9,000 ft to 18,800 ft, making it one of the toughest places to patrol in the world.

The ITBP also conducts rescue and relief operations for natural calamities in the Himalayan region. The force has served in hundreds of rescue, search and relief operations over the years to help out thousands of citizens.

Some major duties of the ITBP:

To prevent the trans-border crimes, unauthorised entry into or exit from the territory of India, smuggling, and any other illegal activity.

To safeguard the security of India’s borders and promote a sense of security among the individuals in border areas.

To offer security to sensitive installations, banks and more.

To preserve and restore order in any area in the event of any disturbance.

In a latest development, as winter is starting to set in on the higher reaches of the Himalayas, the ITBP is adopting a proactive approach for maintaining uninterrupted vigil along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

The sector had seen violent clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in the summer of 2020 that led to the demise of 20 Indian soldiers, while over 40 deaths were reported on the Chinese side, as per media reports.

