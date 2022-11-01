Chennai: Heavy rains continue to lash Chennai, Cuddalore and most parts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, leaving several areas inundated. Three people have died in the state in the rain-related incidents.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has forecast thunder storms accompanied by lightning at isolated locations till Friday, November 4.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the Northeast monsoon hit the state on October 29.

The Met has also issued orange alert in all the 200 corporation wards in Chennai. There is prediction of 6.4 cm to 15 cm rain on Tuesday.

3 rain-related deaths in Chennai

Heavy downpour in isolated areas in Chennai since Monday (October 31) evening led to waterlogging in many places. As per a report by ToI, three rain-related deaths were reported in the city the last few hours.

At Prakash Reddy Colony in Pulianthope, a woman died after a portion of the balcony fell on her.

In BV Colony Vyasarpadi, two men were electrocuted on Monday when they stepped on to the stagnated water near their house.

Schools shut due to rain

With forecast of more rain showers in Chennai and its suburbs, schools have been asked to remain shut today. The collectors of Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts have also declared holiday for schools citing the rain.

Notably, Chennai and suburbs are likely to get heavy rain till Wednesday.

Chennai temperature today

The minimum temperature in Chennai has dipped to 23 degrees Celsius and the temperature is expected to get more pleasant with forecast of a few more rainy days.

Which areas in Chennai will receive rains?

As per the Met department forecast, heavy to very heavy rains are expected in Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Salem districts. Similarly, a few places in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Namakkal and Tiruchi districts of Tamil Nadu.

Puducherry and Karaikal too are expected to be lashed by heavy rains.

Office goers brave waterlogged streets

Rains since Monday evening left several roads waterlogged and traffic came to a standstill during peak office hours on Tuesday. The rainwater gradually receded today with several subways and roads slowly becoming operational to commute.

Helpline launched for Chennai residents to report issues during rains

The Chennai Corporation has launched a helpline no: 1913 to help residents of the city to report for any civic issues during the rains.

Flood control room landline numbers for the Corporation in Ripon Buildings are – 044-25619206, 044-25619207 and 044-25619208.

With inputs from agencies

