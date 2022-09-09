One such footage has been recently shared on Twitter in which a man can be seen swimming through the water flood in his villa in Epsilon

The heavy rain in Karnataka seems to not be differentiating between the rich and the poor. Recently, visuals of water flooding the private villas and homes in the society Epsilon in Bengaluru went viral on the internet.

One such footage has been shared on Twitter in which a man can be seen swimming through the flood water in his villa in Epsilon. Some other objects in his house can be seen floating as well. The posh society Epsilon is home to many multi-millionaires and billionaires, such as Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji and Britannia CEO Varun Berry.

The video was tweeted with the caption, “#BengaluruFloods: Water floods Epsilon Villa in #BengaluruRain #Karnataka.”

Watch this clip here:



The society of the rich has now been driven to a point where its residents are being evacuated through boats. The wealthy residents are now left without any electricity or water supply due to the heavy rain on the night of Sunday.

Another video was posted on Twitter showing a family being evacuated from the posh residential area on a truck. The video was posted with the caption, “This is Epsilon, a super high-end residential space in Yemalur.”

Watch this footage here:

This is Epsilon, a super high-end residential space in Yemaluru. pic.twitter.com/khg3G7p5r9 — Sharan Poovanna (@sharanpoovanna) September 6, 2022



In the comment section, some people criticised the construction of the society buildings over a lake bed.

“This is what happens if Lakes are encroached and layouts are built. Penalise the municipality employees who gave the permission to build. If they have retired, stop pensions, punish them,” a user commented.

This is what happens if Lakes are encroached and layouts are built. Penalise the municipality employees who gave the permission to build. If they have retired stop pensions, punish them. — karthik h s (@katu_hs) September 6, 2022



Some people urged authorities to take action to improve the infrastructure in Bengaluru.

A person wrote, “We need to upgrade our infrastructure in this country. We weren’t prepared for this huge reform that has come in the form of development. We need real@people finding real solutions. and this is just the beginning. We cannot collapse and hence need sincere action to beat this.”

We need to upgrade our infrastructure in this country. We weren’t prepared for this huge reform that has come in form of development. We need real@people finding real solutions. and this is just the beginning. We cannot collapse and hence need sincere action to beat this. 1/2 — Mehul ‘Sadhana’ Darooka (@mehuldarooka) September 7, 2022



“So sad to see, we have had independence for decades and we could not improve our infra,” an account said.

So sad to see , we have had independence from decades and we could not improve our infra. — mohsink4u (@mohsink4u) September 6, 2022



Reportedly, all the stranded families in Epsilon were rescued and evacuated by the fire and rescue services by the morning of Tuesday. Most of them moved to the rented homes and residences of their families and friends.

