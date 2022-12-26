Railways to give big boost to Indian Army at LAC against China

New Delhi: In recent years, India has undertaken a massive upgradation of the roads and other infrastructure along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. Now the Indian Railways has also joined the struggle to take on the Chinese behemoth.

The Indian government has completed the final location survey for three railway lines in the northeastern states that are expected to play a strategic role in helping the Indian military transport soldiers, weapons, supplies and equipment faster to the LAC with China, specially in Arunachal Pradesh.

According to a report by ThePrint, these strategically important railway lines, which will bring many important border areas in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Sikkim into the broad gauge railway system are scheduled to be completed over the next 10 years. The plan for these strategically important railway lines was first proposed by the Indian Army in 2010-11.

These key railway lines include a 200 km long broad gauge line between Bhalukpong to Tawang (Arunachal Pradesh), an 87 km track between Silapathar in Assam to Along via Bame in Arunachal Pradesh and a 217 km line between Rupai in Assam to Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh.

Since the Indian government has categorised these three proposed railway lines as “strategic”, the cost will be borne jointly by the railways and defence ministries.

“The final location survey has been completed on these three lines, and the report has been submitted to the railway ministry,” Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) chief public relations officer Sabyasachi De was quoted as saying by ThePrint.

“The final location survey report is under consideration. Once the ministry clears the final location survey, the projects will be taken to the cabinet for approval. It will then go off the drawing board.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.