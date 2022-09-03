The Ministry of Railways, early on Saturday, took to their official Twitter account to share a couple of pictures of what the redeveloped railway station of the national capital would look like.

The central government, on 3 September, revealed that it is aiming to rebuild the New Delhi Railway station, which is one of the busiest stations of the Indian Railways, into a world-class facility with all the modern services and amenities. The Ministry of Railways, early on Saturday, took to their official Twitter account to share a couple of pictures of what the redeveloped railway station of the national capital would look like. While the pictures look very impressive and have garnered much attention, several social media users have claimed that the authorities are busy working on appearances, instead of addressing issues like train delays, hygienic food, and accidents.

While posting the two pictures on its official Twitter account, the ministry wrote, “Marking a New Era: Proposed design of the to-be redeveloped New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS).” The now-viral pictures of the redevelopment model shows two dome-like structures, with ample usage of glass. In what seems nothing less than Singapore’s style, several flyovers can be seen interconnected with each other, to give easy access to and from the station. In the futuristic design, a foot-over bridge can also be seen connected to the dome, to provide easy movement to the pedestrians. The picture also shows the domes surrounded by several skyscrapers. In addition, the project has also planned ample greenery in the area.

Marking a New Era: Proposed design of the to-be redeveloped New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS). pic.twitter.com/i2Fll1WG59 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 3, 2022



Taking to the comments section, several users pointed out many challenges in the proposed plan, which require a vast area of land to bring it to fruition. Moreover, there were few who quizzed about the possibility of having glass buildings amidst the scorching heat in the national capital.

Train time se chalte nahi, accidents humesa hote rahte h aur inko Railway Junction chamkama hai. — Saurabh Verma (@saurabhsahyog) September 3, 2022



One user commented, “You do know glass reflects and Delhi’s simmer temperature reaches 48 degrees.”

You do know glass reflects and Delhi simmer temperature reaches 48 degree. — Anukul Sharma (@AnukulS31938361) September 3, 2022



Another commented, “This looks great but seems like a 2050 plan looking at the amount of land acquisition/development this requires and the potential hurdles with current occupants right outside NDLS on Paharganj side.”

This looks great but seems like 2050 plan looking at the amount of land acquisition / development this requires and the potential hurdles with current occupants right outside NDLS on Paharganj side. — Gurjot Ahluwalia (@gurjota) September 3, 2022



A third user wrote, “Looks doesn’t matter, what facility you provide inside does matter. The punctuality of trains matter, cleanliness matters: A Common Man”

#Looks doesn't matter, wht #facility you provide inside does matter. The #punctuality of trains matter, #cleanliness matters : A common Man — Pandit Shashank (@BrahminEngineer) September 3, 2022



So far the post has garnered more than 25,000 likes and has been tweeted over 3,000 times.

