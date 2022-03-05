Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviews Kavach anti-collision system; watch trial footage here

Kavach has been approved by the Indian Railways for a speed of up to 160 km per hour based on the trials

The Indian Railways successfully tested the Kavach automatic train protection system on 4 March in Secunderabad. Indigenously developed, Kavach (meaning armour) is considered to be the cheapest automatic train protection system in the world, as per reports. A video of the the system's successful trial is now going viral on social media.

The test was conducted in the presence of Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The union minister shared the news of the successful trial of Kavach by posting a video on the Koo app.

In the one-and-a-half minute video of the test, we can see two trains approaching each other at full speed. Vaishnaw was present one of the trains, while the Railway Board Chairman was on the other. For a moment, it looked like the two trains would collide with each other, However, Kavach halted both trains 380 metres apart.

Watch the footage here:

In another video, Vaishnaw also described how Kavach automatically starts whistling without the driver's intervention.



Drones also captured the entire test while it was taking place. Watch the footage here:

This automatic protection system also conforms with SIL-4 (Safety Integrity Level – 4), the highest level of safety certification. The system has a probability of one error in 10,000 years, according to a Press Information Bureau release.

Kavach has been approved by the Indian Railways for a speed of up to 160 km per hour based on the trials. Furthermore, the system will be implemented as part of the "Mission Raftar project" to raise speeds to 160 kmph on the Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah corridors, which have a total route length of approximately 3,000 km.

Under the Union Budget 2022-23, Kavach was announced as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme. As per reports, about 2,000 km of rail network is expected to be brought under the anti-collision system to help the Railways achieve its goal of "zero accidents".

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.