Rail Ministry shares breathtaking pictures of Chenab Bridge in J&K, check
Built at a projected cost of Rs 1,250 crore, the Chenab Bridge is said to be the highest railway bridge in the world, even higher than the Eiffel Tower in Paris
The world’s highest arch bridge, the Chenab Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir is a sight to behold as it stands high between the clouds in the valley. The Union Ministry of Railways recently took to its official Twitter handle and posted a series of pictures showcasing the breathtaking visuals of the Chenab Bridge in the union territory. As the series of aerial images have been shot by a drone, it shows the bridge standing strong as thick white clouds make it a surreal sight to view. It is pertinent to note that the construction work of the bridge has been completed while the work of laying railway tracks under it is yet to be completed. It is expected that the bridge will be open by the end of this year or by the beginning of next year at the latest.
Speaking about the pictures shared by the Railway Ministry, the staggering height of the bridge is evident as it stands between the mountains while clouds move under it. Also, visuals from the golden hour make the bridge look more mesmerising. The Ministry captioned the pictures as “A sight of the breathtakingly beautiful Chenab Bridge.”
Check the post here:
A sight of the breathtakingly beautiful Chenab Bridge. pic.twitter.com/qpmaUlApCt
— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 13, 2022
Earlier in February this year, a similar outstanding picture was also shared by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and captioned with “The world’s highest arch Chenab Bridge over the clouds.”
All about the Chenab Bridge:
Built at a projected cost of Rs 1,250 crore, the bridge is said to be the highest railway bridge in the world, even higher than the Eiffel Tower in Paris. It is constructed with steel and concrete and stands over the Chenab river in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. The 1.315 km long bridge is 359 meters in height.
While it is expected to open by December 2022, the bridge will help connect Srinagar to the rest of the country. Also, it will help to connect the Salal-e and Dugga railway stations on either side of the bridge to the river in Reasi.
Mega job fair in J&K: 1,200 youth shortlisted, registered by private companies
A divisional level mega job fair, first-of-its-kind event, was inaugurated at Jammu and Kashmir's Amar Singh College on Sunday, where a platform was provided to educated unemployed youth of Kashmir Division to come face to face with job providers.
J&K sub-inspectors' recruitment scam: CBI raids 33 locations including ex-SSB chairman's premises
The CBI Tuesday started raids at 33 locations, including the premises of ex-Jammu and Kashmir SSB chairman Khalid Jahangir, over alleged irregularities in the recruitment of sub-inspectors in the Union Territory, officials said.
J&K: State Investigation Agency searches multiple locations to 'dismantle terror ecosystem'
The searches were carried out at the residential premises of suspected people in Awantipora, Shopian, Pulwama and Anantnag in south Kashmir and Baramulla in north Kashmir, an official said.