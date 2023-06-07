Rahul, Mamata and Kejriwal among top leaders to attend mega opposition meet in Patna, says Tejashwi Yadav 

Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal and M K Stalin are among the top leaders who will attend the opposition meeting, said Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday.

The meeting which is scheduled to be held in Patna on June 23, will be attained by top leaders of anti-BJP parties, Tejashwi Yadav and Janta Dal (United) chief Lalan Singh said in a joint press conference.

#WATCH | …”The opposition meeting will be held on 23rd June, in Patna. All opposition parties have agreed to this… Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Uddhav Thackeray, NCP… pic.twitter.com/qk4fMhGILt — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2023

The mega opposition meeting, which was scheduled to take place in Patna on June 12, ​will now happen in Patna on June 23 and Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge from Congress will attend it, Yadav said.

He said all opposition parties will unite against the BJP with leaders like Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav, Uddhav Thackeray, Hemant Soren, Arvind Kejriwal, MK Stalin, D Raja, Sitaram Yechury, Dipankar Bhattacharya participating in the June 23 meeting.

Senior leaders of hosts JD(U) and RJD had earlier said that the event was deferred due to Rahul Gandhi and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief MK Stalin’s “unavailability”.​

JD(U) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has taken the lead in speaking to several regional satraps besides the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, and the Left to forge unity among opposition ranks to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

He has held separate meetings with leaders of many parties, including Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge of the Congress, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and NCP’s Sharad Pawar.

