Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s convoy was stopped by the police on Thursday on the way to the violence-hit Churachandpur district in Manipur.

Mr Gandhi landed in Imphal earlier today for a two-day visit to a strife-torn state.

Speaking to ANI, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said that Rahul Gandhi’s convoy has been stopped by police near Bishnupur. “Police said that they are not in a position to allow us. People are standing on both sides of the road to wave to Rahul Gandhi. We are not able to understand why have they stopped us,” he said.

Around 50,000 people are now staying in over 300 relief camps across the state since ethnic strife started in May this year.

On Friday, Gandhi is scheduled to visit relief camps in Imphal and hold talks with certain civil society organisations, Congress sources said.

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state so far.

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

