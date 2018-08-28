Rahul Gandhi to land in Kerala today: In 2 days, Congress chief will visit flood-hit Chengannur, Thrissur, Aluva, Wayanad

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is on a two-day tour to flood-ravaged Kerala from Tuesday. He said that he would visit some relief camps and also meet fishermen and party volunteers involved in relief work in some of the worst-affected regions including Chengannur, Alappuzha and Angamaly.

I will be in Kerala tomorrow & the day after, visiting flood hit areas & relief camps in the state. I will also meet with fishermen, volunteers & others who have been working tirelessly & selflessly to help those in need. #KeralaFloods — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 27, 2018

He is expected to arrive in state capital Thiruvananthapuram early on Tuesday from where he will fly to flood-hit Chengannur in Alappuzha district. Rahul will visit several relief camps in Chengannur. He will also meet the fishermen who were hailed for their efforts in saving thousands of lives during the recent deluge. Fishermen, who usually rely on their daily catch for an earning, selflessly carried their boats to the interior parts of the state to help in the rescue and relief operation. Rahul is expected to participate in a programme to felicitate the fishermen's rescue group at the Camelot Convention Centre in Alappuzha.

After this, he is expected to reach Thrissur by around 3.30 pm and visit Aluva, Paravur and Chalakkudy areas. He will then head to Ernakulam at 4.45 pm, where he will meet victims at various relief camps.

He is scheduled to visit Wayanad district on Wednesday.

Rahul had earlier urged Congress workers to mobilise resources for helping the people of the state. "Across Kerala and now Kodagu in Karnataka, heavy rainfall has caused widespread devastation. This is the time for our workers and leaders to demonstrate the core Congress values of service and love. Please focus all our resources and people to help those in need," he had tweeted on 18 August.

Kerala witnessed its worst floods in a century. According to the Home Ministry's National Emergency Response Centre (NERC), 443 people have died in Kerala and 54.11 lakh people in 14 districts have been severely affected.

With inputs from agencies