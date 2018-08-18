Kerala rains: Rahul Gandhi asks Congress members to help flood-hit state, calls for mobilisation of resources

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday urged party cadre in flood-hit Kerala to mobilise resources for helping the people of the state, while displaying the core Congress values of service and love.
"Across Kerala & now Kodagu in Karnataka, heavy rainfall has caused widespread devastation. This is the time for our workers & leaders to demonstrate the core Congress values of service & love. Please focus all our resources & people to help those in need (sic)," he tweeted.
Kerala has been severely hit by monsoon rains and rivers and dam reservoirs are overflowing, inundating a large part of the southern state.
The deadliest deluge in close to a century has claimed 173 lives since 8 August, and dealt a severe blow to the scenic state, wrecking its tourism industry, destroying standing crops in thousands of hectares and inflicting huge damage to infrastructure.
Updated Date: Aug 18, 2018 07:54 AM
