Rahul Gandhi refutes claims that he isn't on Kailash Mansarovar Yatra with photo-op with other pilgrims

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is on a visit to Mansarovar, on Friday clicked pictures with tourists and tweeted a video of the landscape along with the caption 'Shiva is the universe'.

This photo-op comes in light of tweets accusing the Gandhi scion of not actually being at the location and instead, using Google images.

. @RahulGandhi Are you downloading pics from the internet and tweeting? Are you really at Mansarovar or some place else? pic.twitter.com/mkQuCJiXA2 — Priti Gandhi (@MrsGandhi) September 5, 2018

Videos of Rahul speaking with other pilgrims were published by ANI, where the Congress president can be seen surrounded by a group of pilgrims, conversing and posing with them for photos.

Rahul has also posed with other pilgrims for photographs on his visit to Kailash Parbat at Mansarovar.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi during #KailashMansarovarYatra with other pilgrims pic.twitter.com/hMLqL6KzOw — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2018

Rahul shared a video on his twitter account and admired the landscape, stating that 'Shiva is the universe.'

On Wednesday Rahul had paid glowing tributes to Kailash Mansarovar, saying there was no hatred at the holy place. Rahul had tweeted, "The waters of lake Mansarovar are so gentle, tranquil and calm. They give everything and lose nothing. Anyone can drink from them. There is no hatred here. This is why we worship these waters in India." He attached pictures of the Mansarovar lake and Kailash mountain.