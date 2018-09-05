Rahul Gandhi on Kailash Mansarovar yatra: 'The lake is gentle and calm; there is no hatred here'

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday paid glowing tributes to Kailash Mansarovar, saying there was no hatred at the holy place.

Currently on the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, Rahul tweeted, "The waters of lake Mansarovar are so gentle, tranquil and calm. They give everything and lose nothing. Anyone can drink from them. There is no hatred here. This is why we worship these waters in India." He attached pictures of the Mansarovar lake and Kailash mountain.

"A man goes to Kailash when it calls him. I am so happy to have this opportunity and to be able to share what I see on this beautiful journey with all of you," Rahul said.

Rahul left on the pilgrimage on 31 August.