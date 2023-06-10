'Rahul Gandhi grows beard like Osama bin Laden': Bihar BJP president stokes controversy

In a controversial statement, Bihar BJP president Samrat Choudhary slammed Rahul Gandhi by comparing the Congress leader to terrorist Osama bin Laden.

Speaking at an event in Bihar’s Araria, Choudhary said, “Rahul Gandhi grows beard like Osama bin Laden and thinks that he will become like Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

#WATCH | Araria, Bihar: Rahul Gandhi grows beard like Osama bin Laden & thinks that he will become like Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Bihar BJP State President Samrat Chaudhary (09.06) pic.twitter.com/F4QfEg2UQd — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2023

Attacking the BJP leader, RJD’s Manoj Jha said, “Crores of people in this country keep a beard. Are they all Osama Bin Laden?”

VIDEO | "Crores of people in this country keep a beard. Are they all Osama Bin Laden?" says RJD leader Manoj Jha on Bihar BJP chief Samrat Choudhary likening Rahul Gandhi to the slain terrorist. pic.twitter.com/8DVX6AKZe8 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 10, 2023

On Friday, JD(U) Munger district president Nachiketa Mandal filed a defamation case against Choudhary over his alleged “false” statement that liquor was served at a feast organised during ‘Jan-Samvad’ programme of the ruling party’s national president Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh at Polo Maidan, Munger, on May 14 this year, TOI reported.

Mandal said that Choudhary, in a video statement given to a news portal on May 15, made a false statement in which he said that “JD(U) is a unique party which ‘distributed’ liquors along with mutton and rice among the workers.”

(With inputs from agencies)

