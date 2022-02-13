Rahul Bajaj to be cremated with full state honours today in Pune
The industrialist and former chairman of Bajaj Group passed away on Saturday at his home in Pune at the age of 83
Pune, Maharashtra: The last rites of Industrialist and Padma Bhushan-awardee Rahul Bajaj will be performed in full state honours at Vaikuntha Crematorium in Pune at 4 pm on Sunday evening, who passed away at the age of 83 on 12 February, 2022.
The mortal remains of Bajaj have been kept at his residence premises (Bajaj Plant) in Akurdi in Pimpri-Chinchwad city in Pune district so that people can pay their last homage.
Earlier today, the mortal remains of industrialist Rahul Bajaj were brought to his residence and preparations are underway for his last rites.
Bajaj breathed his last at Ruby Hall Hospital in Pune at 2:30 pm on 12 February, 2022.
Dr Parvez Grant, Chairman, Ruby Hall Clinic said that Rahul Bajaj passed away at Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune at 2:30 pm on 12 February, 2022. He was under treatment for cardiac and lung-related problems for the last month.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that Rahul Bajaj's funeral will be held on Sunday with full state honours.
Born on 10 June, 1938, Rahul Bajaj held a Bachelor's degree in economics, a law degree from Mumbai University and an MBA from Harvard.
Bajaj was a former member of the Rajya Sabha. Besides, he had been the chairman of the International Business Council, World Economic Forum.
Bajaj was one of the longest-serving chairmen in corporate India.
He served as president of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) twice. Bajaj served as president of CII from 1979 to 1980 and again from 1999 to 2000.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
M Jagadesh Kumar: From controversial JNU vice-chancellor to chairman of University Grants Commission
The post of the UGC chairman fell vacant on 7 December after Prof D P Singh, who had taken charge in 2018, resigned upon turning 65
‘Buland Bharat Ki Buland Tasveer’: Rahul Bajaj's anthem that stirred aspirational consciousness of Indians
He will be remembered not for his enormous wealth as a billionaire but for the value that he created for millions of people, his ethics and integrity, and for his courage to speak fearlessly in diverse political environments
Rajya Sabha chairman urges MPs to ensure smooth functioning of House during Budget session
The Budget Session started on 31 January. On the first two days, the House functioned briefly and proceedings were adjourned after laying of Economic Survey and Union Budget