Rafale deal updates: How many lies to sustain 'sinking dynasty' asks Jaitley; Reliance Defence says Congress outraging over wrong letter

Rafale deal LATEST updates: Union minister Arun Jaitley lashed out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi in a Facebook post. "How many lies are necessary to be peddled to save a sinking dynasty," he wrote. Meanwhile, rejecting Congress' claim, Reliance Defence said that the MoU for Rafale aircraft was signed between France and India on 25 January, 2016, not in April 2015. "Facts are being deliberately twisted and ignored for political gains," it said in a statement.
CPM leader Sitaram Yechury tweeted, "Why would this crony businessman meet French Defence Minister's advisors in a 'confidential' meeting, days before Modi made the surprise announcement of buying 36 Rafale jets instead of 126 from France?"
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was addressing a gathering in Haryana's Kurukshetra while the Rafale controversy was taken up by Congress president Rahul Gandhi, did not respond to the allegations in his speech, but asserted that "middlemen" and "those who loot the poor" have been eradicated from the system.
Slamming the Opposition grand alliance, he said, "Today all honest people have faith in 'chowkidaar', lekin jo bhrasht hain unko Modi se kasht hai".The faces of 'mahamilavat' are in a competition among themselves to threaten the court, the CBI, and abuse Modi."
Notwithstanding the controversy around the Rafale deal, the IAF on Tuesday said that the Rafale fighter jet procurement process is on schedule. IAF vice chief air marshal Anil Khosla on Tuesday said, "Rafale induction into the IAF will give a big boost to our combat capabilities."
After the Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the CAG report on Rafale had been leaked without being tabled in the Lok Sabha, CNN-News18 said that the report is not likely to get tabled in Parliament on Tuesday.
Ravi Shankar Prasad also strongly objected to the Congress president's accusation of "treason" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The law minister said, "He (Rahul Gandhi) has thrown muck at his own face by abusing our honest prime minister... We will expose his lies before the public."
The BJP leader said his party had serious differences with former prime ministers, who came from the Gandhi family, over several "murky" defence deals signed during their term but never accused them of treason.
According to Indian Air Force, the Rafale programme is on schedule. ANI quoted an IAF official as saying that the first Rafale aircraft will be delivered in September this year. "The delivery will take place in France and the aircraft will be brought back to India," the official told ANI.
Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that Rahul Gandhi was the "most shameful" president in the party's history. "Rahul Gandhi is a machine of lies, and we only exposing his lies. He is playing with national security."
Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad countered Rahul Gandhi's accusations on the Rafale deal on Tuesday and said, "We cannot expect anything better from Rahul Gandhi, whose whole family has looted the country at some point or another. He quoted the Airbus email, where did he get it from? How did he get an internal email of the company? Let him explain how he got the email first.
"I am accusing Rahul Gandhi of acting as a lobbyist for competitive plane supplier companies."
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge brought up the Rafale issue in the Lok Sabha, accusing the Centre of protecting corrupt people. "We demand a JPC in the matter, the government must agree."
Union minister Rajnath Singh says that the Opposition was purposely misleading the public. "Congress repeating same lies 1000 times to make it a truth," he said.
Rahul further questioned the fact that how did Anil Ambani come to know about the defence deal, which is ostensibly a state secret, even before the defence minister, or the foreign secretary. "This is no more about corruption, Narendra Modi is guilty of treason," says Rahul.
"There were only two people in India who knew about the deal," Rahul said apparently in reference to Modi and Ambani. He claimed that it was the prime minister himself who shared the information with Ambani. "If this is true then PM is in violation of official secrets act. Criminal action must be initiated on this basis," Rahul said.
Rahul Gandhi said Anil Ambani knew about deal before HAL. This was not a matter of corruption, the prime minister violated the Official Secrets Act, he said. "Narendra Modi acted as Anil Ambani's middleman," says Rahul.
Rahul Gandhi cited The Indian Express report and asked how is Anil Ambani meeting the French defence minister before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting. "This is violation of the Secrets Act."
'National interest' has been cited as reason for withholding pricing details of the Rafale deal. Reports on Tuesday said that the CAG cited two reasons for withholding the pricing details of the controversial Rafale deal in its much-awaited report. The auditor has said that the details have been withheld due to national interest, and also claimed that there is a non-disclosure agreement between India and France, CNN-News18 reported.
CAG report will not get into pricing details, says report. The CAG report, which is expected to be submitted to the Parliament on Tuesday, “will not get into” the pricing details of the Rafale deal, reports said. The pricing details have been withheld by the government citing an “information security agreement” between India and France.
The Centre is scheduled to table the CAG report on Rafale jet fighter deal in Parliament on Tuesday. The Opposition has stepped up its attack on the Narendra Modi-led government over the controversial issue, alleged a "conflict of interest" asking the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) Rajiv Mehrishi to recuse himself from auditing the deal as he was the finance secretary when the deal was negotiated.
The ongoing Budget Session is the last session of the Lok Sabha before the general elections in April-May.
Former minister and senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Sunday asked Mehrishi to recuse himself from auditing the deal as he was the finance secretary when the deal was negotiated. Union minister Arun Jaitley, however, rebutted Sibal's claims saying that the Congress was casting aspersions on the institution of CAG based on "falsehood".
"Another attack on the institution of CAG by the 'Institution wreckers' based on falsehood. After ten years in Government former UPA ministers still don't know that Finance Secretary is only a designation given to the senior most secretary in the finance ministry," Jaitley said a series of tweets on Sunday.
The Congress on Monday cited a media report claiming that the government waived anti-corruption clauses in the Rafale deal to call for a probe into "who paid whom", with party chief Rahul Gandhi alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "opened the door" to allow industrialist to "steal" Rs 30,000 crore from the Air Force.
The all-out attack on the government came after a report in The Hindu newspaper claimed the Rafale deal between India and France involved "major and unprecedented" concessions from the Modi dispensation, with critical provisions for anti-corruption penalties and making payments through an escrow account dropped days before the signing of the inter-governmental agreement (IGA).
"NoMo anti corruption clause. The Chowkidar himself opened the door to allow Anil Ambani to steal 30,000 Cr. from the IAF (sic)," Gandhi tweeted, tagging the report. The government, as well as Ambani, whose company is offset partner under the deal, have strongly refuted allegations of any wrongdoing in the fighter jet agreement with France.
Last week, the Congress president had demanded answers to questions raised by another report in the newspaper that the PMO conducted parallel negotiations on the Rafale deal. Repeating the "chowkidar" epithet, he ramped up his attack on the prime minister and said it was "crystal clear" that the "watchman" is the "thief".
Speaking at Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu's day-long fast at the Andhra Bhavan, he alleged that Modi had "stolen" from the people of the state and “given the money to industrialist Ambani”.
"The prime minister became prime minister by saying he is going to fight corruption. Have you read The Hindu newspaper today...The prime minister has stolen from the people of Andhra Pradesh and he has given that money to Mr Anil Ambani, that is the fact of the matter," he said.
Later, Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari, at a press conference, said the Congress wants to raise the fundamental question why the BJP-led NDA government waived the anti-corruption clauses in the Rafale deal. The answer is very simple because there has been corruption in the Rafale deal, he said.
Tewari said the implications of the action of alleged waiving of the anti-corruption clauses in the deal meant that the French, especially the suppliers — Dassault and missile-maker MBDA — were indemnified.
"Essentially, what it means is that those who essentially paid, through whom the transactions were routed, and the end beneficiaries, get fully indemnified...Government doesn't have the legal locus to cancel the contract," he claimed.
Dassault and MBDA were in the "driver's seat" in the Rafale deal negotiations and not the government of India, he alleged.
"One thing is emerging clearly, which requires investigation, which requires a joint parliamentary committee (probe), that somebody has paid somebody in the fighter Rafale procurement," Tewari said.
"We would again like to emphasise that if these very overt acts of malfeasance...if the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report ignores it, because we believe that the CAG report is being tabled tomorrow, then that report will not be worth the paper it is written on," he said.
On 24 August, 2016, the Cabinet Committee on Security approved the inter-governmental agreement, while in September 2016, the defence acquisition council overrode the cabinet committee on security and amended eight vital clauses of the fighter jet deal, Tewari alleged.
"The moot question is what happened between 24 August, 2016, and 23 September, 2016, what transpired in those 30 days. Who paid whom in those 30 days that led to the dropping of the anti-corruption clauses from the Rafale agreement," he asked.
Earlier, senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram said the Rafale deal is unravelling faster than the government thought.
"First, it was the loading of the India Specific Enhancement costs on 36 aircraft, instead of 126 aircraft, giving a bonanza to Dassault. Then it was the revelation that 'parallel negotiations' were being carried on by PMO undermining the efforts of the Indian Negotiating Team," he said in a series of tweets.
Now it is revealed that crucial changes were made to the clauses in the standard Defence Procurement Procedure, he said. "No sovereign guarantee, no bank guarantee, no escrow account, yet a huge amount was paid as advance," Chidambaram alleged.
Lashing out at the Modi government, he said, "No penalty clause for undue influence, no clause against agency commission, no clause for access to suppliers' accounts, and Dassault goes laughing all the way to the bank."
Citing the media report, Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "Modiji, after waiving off sovereign guarantee in Rafale deal, you also waived off the 'anti-corruption measure' of a 'safeguard Escrow A/c'! What is the corruption you wanted to hide?(sic)" The whole country is abuzz that "chowkidar chor hai", he said.
Updated Date: Feb 12, 2019 16:40:58 IST
Anil Ambani negotiated Rafale deal on behalf of Modi: NCP
The NCP on Tuesday alleged that industrialist Anil Ambani negotiated the Rafale contract on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
CAG report slams Centre for excess expenditure without Parliament approval
The CAG report on 'Accounts of Union Government' tabled in Parliament on Tuesday revealed a failure of the accounting authorities from the highest to lowest levels to enforce accountability. It said: "Such excess expenditure over grants approved by Parliament are in violation of the will of the Parliament and the basic principle of democracy that not a rupee can be spent without the approval of the Parliament, and therefore, must be viewed seriously."
The total expenditure of Government of India (GoI) against approved demands during 2017-18 was Rs 88,81,034 crore, of which Rs 81,80,553 crore (92.11 percent) was incurred by Civil Ministries (96 grants), Rs. 3,81,568 crore (4.30 percent) by Railways (one grant), Rs. 2,92,131 crore (3.29 percent) by Defence (two grants) and Rs. 26,782 crore (0.30 percent) by Department of Posts.
Reliance Defence says facts being twisted for political gains
A statement by Reliance Defence said, "It is in the public domain that Airbus has partnered with Mahindra for the military helicopter program. The MoU for Rafale aircraft was signed between France and India on 25 January, 2016, not in April 2015. Facts are being deliberately twisted and ignored for political gains."
'Discussion on proposed MoU had no connection with India-France govt-to-govt deal'
ANI quoted Reliance Defence spokesperson as saying, "Discussion on proposed MoU was clearly with reference to cooperation between Airbus Helicopter and Reliance Defence. It had no connection whatsoever with government to government agreement between France and India for 36 Rafale aircraft. Purported email being referred by the Congress regarding the discussion between Airbus and Reliance Defence regarding Civil and Defence Helicopter Programs under Make in India.”
Arun Jaitley hits out at Rahul
Union minister Arun Jaitley lashed out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi in a Facebook post. "How many lies are necessary to be peddled to save a sinking dynasty? The contagion effect of falsehood is fairly large. It appears to have spread to other colleagues in the ‘Mahajhootbandhan’. In relation to the Rafale deal where thousands of crores of public money has been saved, a new falsehood is manufactured on a daily basis. The latest is in relation to the present CAG and his participation in the decision making process of Rafale," he wrote.
"In 2014-15, the present CAG was Secretary (Economic Affairs) in the Ministry of Finance. Being a senior-most at one point of time, he was also designated as the finance secretary. I say this without fear of contradiction that no file or paper relating to the Rafale transaction ever reached him nor was he in any way, directly or indirectly, associated with the decision making on defence purchases."
Sitaram Yechury says "crony businessman" is lead beneficiary in Rafale deal
CPM leader Sitaram Yechury tweeted, "Why would this crony businessman meet French Defence Minister's advisors in a 'confidential' meeting, days before Modi made the surprise announcement of buying 36 Rafale jets instead of 126 from France?"
Those who are corrupt, fear me: Narendra Modi
In a veiled attack on the Opposition, Narendra Modi asserted that all the corruption had been "eradicated" from the system. "Today, all honest people have faith in the 'chowkidar'," he said, adding, "Lekin jo brasht hain, unko Modii se kasht hain (those who are corrupt, fear me)."
RECAP: Opposition slammed Centre over Francois Hollande's comments
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said that the Rafale deal was doctored "behind closed doors" by Modi. "The Prime Minister personally negotiated and changed the Rafale deal behind closed doors. Thanks to François Hollande, we now know he personally delivered a deal worth billions of dollars to a bankrupt," Rahul had tweeted.
RECAP: Francois Hollande said, "We did not have a say in the matter of the Indian partner"
Former French president Francois Hollande last year was quoted in an article by a French website Mediapart claiming that the Indian government had asked the French government to nominate Reliance Defence as its India partner in the deal. “We did not have a say in this,” Hollande was quoted as saying.
Only one day remains to table CAG report in Parliament
The CAG report on Rafale is unlikely to get tabled in Parliament on Tuesday, which is the penultimate day of the Budget Session. The Budget Session is the last scheduled session of the Lok Sabha before the general elections in April-May.
'Congress made a U-turn on CAG's Rafale audit,' says media report
Citing a meeting between a delegation of senior Congress leaders and the CAG in September 2018 to urge the auditor to put together the alleged "irregularities" in the Rafale case , The Economic Times pointed out that the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress had made a U-turn on the urgency of the report since then.
The Congress, on Sunday, demanded that CAG Rajiv Mehrishi recuse himself from the case alleging a "conflict of interest". The party had also conducted a similar meeting in October, but on Sunday, Congress leader Kapil Sibal said, "Mehrishi was officially associated with the Modi government’s internal negotiations on the Rafale deal… If he audits and submits a report as CAG, it would mean that Mehrishi is trying to save himself and the government from the corruption in the Rafale aircraft deal…. The cardinal principle of law is that no one should be a judge in his own case.”
CAG report on Rafale not likely to be today: Report
After the Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the CAG report on Rafale had been leaked without being tabled in the Lok Sabha, CNN-News18 said that the report is not likely to get tabled in Parliament on Tuesday.
RECAP: Discussions for Rafale deal were started in 2001 by Atal Bihari Vajpayee government
"Under the original proposal, 18 warplanes were to be procured in a fly-away condition and the remaining 108 aircraft were to be manufactured by state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) under licence," Hindustan Times reported.
The bidding started in 2007, during the UPA's tenure, the report said.
BJP dismisses Rahul Gandhi's allegations, calls them 'irresponsible'
The BJP Tuesday dismissed Rahul Gandhi's allegations against Narendra Modi on the Rafale jet deal as the height of shamelessness and irresponsibility. The party also asserted that the e-mail he cited to criticise the prime minister referred to some chopper deal and not the purchase of the fighter aircraft.
Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the European aircraft manufacturer Airbus, whose email Rahul quoted, is under a needle of suspicion in deals finalised during the previous Congress-led government.
If a newspaper documents 'acts of malfeasance', the CAG must: Congress
Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari on Monday said, "We would again like to emphasise that if these very overt acts of malfeasance, if they can be documented by a newspaper...and if the Comptroller and Auditor General report ignores it because we believe that the CAG report is being tabled tomorrow, then that report will not be worth the paper it is written on."
The people of India are not going to stay silent, says Congress
The Congress party on Tuesday, after Rahul Gandhi's scathing attack on the prime minister, in Twitter said, "Yare corrupt, you are a liar and you committed treason to help your friend. The people of India are not going to stay silent like you do."
Rahul Gandhi quotes Airbus email; BJP says Airbus is under cloud of "murky deals" itself
Airbus's e-mail cited by Rahul Gandhi refers to some chopper deal, not Rafale pact; Airbus itself under cloud in murky deals of UPA-era, the BJP said in response to Rahul Gandhi's allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The party said , "BJP never accused ex-prime ministers from the Gandhi family of treason despite serious differences with them, will expose Rahul's lies against prime minsiter."
First Rafale aircraft to be delivered in September, 2019
According to Indian Air Force, the Rafale programme is on schedule. ANI quoted an IAF official as saying that the first Rafale aircraft will be delivered in September this year. "The delivery will take place in France and the aircraft will be brought back to India," the official told ANI.
RECAP: The Hindu report claimed Ministry of Defence objected to PMO's interference in Rafale deal
The Hindu in an exclusive report claimed that the defence ministry reportedly raised "strong objections" to "parallel negotiations" undertaken by the Prime Minister's Office with the French in the controversial Rafale deal. The Hindu claimed that the French apparently took advantage of parallel parleys by the PMO which in turn weakened India's position.
A defence ministry note dated 24 November, 2015, accessed by The Hindu, brought this to the attention of the then defence minister Manohar Parrikar. "We may advise PMO that any Officers who are not part of Indian Negotiating Team may refrain from having parallel parlays (parleys) with the officers of French Government," the note reportedly said, adding "in case the PMO is not confident about the outcome of negotiations being carried out by the MoD, a revised modality of negotiations to be led by PMO at appropriate level may be adopted in the case."
'Narendra Modi is a thief': Rahul Gandhi slammed Modi after The Hindu report on Rafale surfaced
Tuesday's press conference was not the first time Rahul attacked Narendra Modi over the alleged irregularities in the Rafale deal. On 8 February, Rahul (citing a report in The Hindu), and said that the prime minister was a thief.
Ravi Shankar Prasad says Rahul Gandhi is a machine of lies
Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad accused Rahul Gandhi of being a "machine of lies" and said that the Congress chief was "playing national security".
The CAG has tabled two reports in Parliament, but not in connection with Rafale
Some parts of the CAG's report on Rafale have been leaked, reports said. The leaked audit of the CAG says that the NDA's deal was 20 percent cheaper than that negotiated during the UPA's tenure, according to CNN-News18.
Ravi Shankar Prasad accuses Rahul Gandhi of 'lobbying'
Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad countered Rahul Gandhi's accusations on the Rafale deal on Tuesday and said, "We cannot expect anything better from Rahul Gandhi, whose whole family has looted the country at some point or another. He quoted the Airbus email, where did he get it from? How did he get an internal email of the company? Let him explain how he got the email first.
"I am accusing Rahul Gandhi of acting as a lobbyist for competitive plane supplier companies."
Rajnath Singh responds to Kharge, says public is being mislead
Union minister Rajnath Singh says that the Opposition was purposely misleading the public. "Congress repeating same lies 1000 times to make it a truth," he said.
Ruckus over Rafale in the Lok Sabha
Leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge said that the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are afraid of a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe and this says volumes about them. Challenging the ruling party, Kharge told the Speaker that Congress party will prove each and every charge it laid against the government in the Rafale deal.
CAG report tabled in Parliament
The CAG report has been tabled in the Lok Sabha, say reports. The submission comes after Rahul Gandhi's latest attack on the Centre.
Chandrababu Naidu reiterates demand for a JPC
Andhra Pradesh chief minister said, "There is a truth, nobody can hide it. So many more loopholes are going to be revealed in the Rafale controversy. At least now the government should come forward. We are still demanding a JPC. It is undemocratic to protect corrupt people."
We don't respect the present CAG, says Rahul Gandhi
Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that the CAG report is a "worthless report". He added, "I would term it as a ‘Chowkidar Auditor General Report’. It is Narendra Modi’s report, written for the Chowkidar, on behalf of the Chowkidar, for the Chowkidar by the Chowkidar."
Narendra Modi compromised national security, says Rahul Gandhi
"Earlier there was one axis of corruption, second axis of procedure. This is the third, and frankly a serious one, where PM Modi has compromised national security."
'SC quoted Chowkidar Auditor Report': Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi said that the Supreme Court judgment in December 2018 was "open to questions" after fresh allegations in the case. "The Supreme Court clearly said it is not their jurisdiction. The court quoted the 'Chowkidar Auditor Report'," he said.
Who is the prime minister protecting, why shy away from probe, asks Rahul Gandhi
Addressing the presser, Rahul Gandhi questioned the prime minister over the controversy and asked whom he is protecting. "Who is he protecting? Why isn't he open for an unbiased investigation? What are they hiding?" Rahul asked
Narendra Modi acted as Anil Ambani's middleman, says Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi said Anil Ambani knew about deal before HAL. This was not a matter of corruption, the prime minister violated the Official Secrets Act, he said. "Narendra Modi acted as Anil Ambani's middleman," says Rahul.
Rahul Gandhi's press conference begins
Rahul Gandhi cited The Indian Express report and asked how is Anil Ambani meeting the French defence minister before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting. "This is violation of the Secrets Act."
Congress says CAG report will not be 'worth the paper' if 'overt acts of malfeasance' are ignored
The Congress on Monday said that if the "overt acts of malfeasance" in the contract are ignored by the CAG report, then it will "not be worth" the paper it is written on.
Reacting to the media report alleging that the Centre dropped anti-corruption clauses from the deal, Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said, "Never ever in any past transactions in the last three decades, has the governmentt dropped such mandatory clauses from a procurement contract. One thing is emerging clearly which requires investigation, which requires a joint parliamentary committee, that somebody has paid somebody in the fighter Rafale procurement."
Chowkidar chor nahi, chowkidar pure hai. Next PM sure hai, problem ke liye cure hai: Rajnath Singh
While the Opposition on Monday renewed its attack on the Narendra Modi-led government over new allegations of misconduct in the Rafale deal, Union Minister Rajnath Singh responded to Congress president Rahul Gandhi's slogan, 'Chowkidar chor hai'.
CPM asks SC to revisit December verdict on Rafale
On Monday, the CPM asked the Supreme Court to revisit its earlier ruling on the Rafale matter and sought a high-level probe to get to bottom of what it described as a "scam", while BSP supremo Mayawati accused the government of ignoring national security for the sake of 'chowkidar' (watchman), a barb often used by the Opposition for the prime minister.
Rahul Gandhi says 'new revelations' in Rafale row 'everyday'
"It is clear that the prime minister helped his friend Anil Ambani steal Rs 30,000 crore of your money," the Congress president said, addressing students and youth in a tweet.
Offset contracts will be part of separate report
As the Lok Sabha gears up for the CAG report on Rafale which is likely to be submitted at noon on Tuesday, media reports said that the offset contracts will be detailed in a separate report of the auditor.
Times Now reported that the "second report" is in "advanced stages". It also added that the report on Tuesday will not contain the details demanded by the Opposition.
'National interest' as reason for withholding pricing details of the Rafale deal
Reports on Tuesday said that the CAG cited two reasons for withholding the pricing details of the controversial Rafale deal in its much-awaited report. The auditor has said that the details have been withheld due to national interest, and also claimed that there is a non-disclosure agreement between India and France, CNN-News18 reported.
Rahul Gandhi to address press conference soon
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address the media at the AICC headquarters ahead of the submission of the CAG report in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
'Government's lies exposed,' says Congress leader Kapil Sibal
Congress leader Kapil Sibal tweeted, "It seems Airbus , French Government , Anil Ambani all knew that the PM will sign an MOU on his visit to France between 9th and 11th April , 2015 .This Government’s lies exposed."
CAG report will be tabled in the Lok Sabha at noon, says report
The CAG report is likely to be tabled in the Parliament at noon on Tuesday, CNN-News18 reported.
CAG report will not get into pricing details, says report
The CAG report, which is expected to be submitted to the Parliament on Tuesday, “will not get into” the pricing details of the Rafale deal, reports said. The pricing details have been withheld by the government citing an “information security agreement” between India and France.
So far, three media reports allege Centre’s misconduct in Rafale deal
Anil Ambani met French defence officials ahead of the Rafale announcement in 2015, The Indian Express reported on Tuesday.
Centre waived anti-corruption clauses in the Rafale deal, The Hindu reported on Monday, following the newspaper’s 8 February report that claimed the Ministry of Defence had “strongly” objected interference from the Prime Minister’s Office during the negotiation of the deal.
Congress says Narendra Modi's 'broad shoulders' cannot bear 'bullets of corruption’
Stepping up its attack on the Centre over the Rafale deal, Congress on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would have been the "number one accused" if the long-awaited anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal had been in place and even his "broad shoulders" cannot bear the "bullets of corruption".
Mallikarjun Kharge says CAG report will have suggestions 'similar' to those given to SC
Congress leader and PAC chairman Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said that he expected the Centre to give the "same suggestions" which were submitted to the Supreme Court in December 2018 in a sealed cover. "Let's see what all they have written in it," he said.
Congress demands CAG Rajiv Mehrishi recuse himself from matter, alleges 'conflict of interest'
Former minister and senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Sunday alleged a conflict of interest and asked the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) Rajiv Mehrishi to recuse himself from auditing the deal as he was the finance secretary when the deal was negotiated.
Union Minister Arun Jaitley, however, rebutted Sibal's claims saying that the Congress was casting aspersions on the institution of CAG based on "falsehood".
CAG report likely to be tabled in Parliament today
The Centre is scheduled to table the CAG report on Rafale jet fighter deal, which has generated a massive political controversy, in Parliament on Tuesday, PTI reported.
The Narendra Modi-led government's decision to buy 36 Rafale fighter jets from French company Dassault has drawn severe criticism from the Opposition parties. The Congress has levelled allegations of corruption and impropriety.
