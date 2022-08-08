The mass civil disobedience movement was intended to be peaceful and non-violent, and aimed to force the British Government to free India of colonial rule immediately

The Quit India Movement or Bharat Chhodo Andolan was started by Mahatma Gandhi on 8 August 1942. Also called the August Kranti or August Movement, the event is commemorated every year on 8 August. The Quit India Movement is believed to have played a very significant role In India’s freedom struggle. Mahatma Gandhi used the term ‘do or die’ situation while delivering a speech during the launch of the movement. The mass civil disobedience movement was intended to be peaceful and non-violent, and aimed to force the British Government grant India independence.

History:

The Indian National Congress (or INC) led by Mahatma Gandhi passed the Quit India resolution on 8 August 1942 in Bombay. The following provisions were stated by the resolution:

1. An immediate end to British colonial rule over India.

2. Free India’s declaration of commitment to defend itself from all types of fascism and imperialism.

3. After the British withdrawal, a provisional government of India should be formed.

4. A civil disobedience movement against British rule.

The movement was brutally suppressed by the colonial government. Around one lakh people were arrested, people were ‘lathi-charged’, huge fines were imposed, and INC was declared an unlawful association.

Significance:

This movement was very important as it became evident to the British government that they could no longer rule over India. The Quit India Movement Day is celebrated by paying tribute to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives during the country's freedom struggle.

Some Facts:

1. People continued to fight and struggle despite threats of violent suppression by the British troops.

2. The Cripps Mission triggered Mahatma Gandhi to begin the Quit India Movement. The Cripps Mission was a failed attempt by the British government to get full support and cooperation from India in World War 2.

3. Socialist leader and freedom fighter Yusuf Meher Ali coined the term 'Quit India'. He had also served as Mumbai’s mayor.

4. Almost the entire leadership of INC were arrested without any trial within hours of Mahatma Gandhi's ‘do or die’ speech.

5.The people rose up in rebellion against the colonial state and cut telegraph wires, looted banks, and even set fire to government buildings.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.